Dynamo Pro Wrestling announced Crazed Intentions, an all-ages, limited capacity professional wrestling event on Saturday, May 22.
This event, sponsored by Slackers and Devin James Enterprises, will be at The Sports Academy, 101 Glenwest Drive in Glen Carbon. Doors open at 7 p.m. with a bell time of 8 p.m. Adult tickets are $10 each in advance and $12 each the day of the event. Tickets for children ages 5-12 are $5 each. Tickets are free for children younger than 5. Advanced tickets can be purchased at dynamoprowrestling.com.
As Dynamo Pro Wrestling embarks on 2021, a monumental match has already been signed. In one corner, you will see the only man to win all three championships in Dynamo Pro Wrestling, “The King of Chaos” Ricky Cruz. With over two decades in professional wrestling, Cruz has won many championships and competed in professional wrestling promotions across North America and Central America. Very few people know everything the “The King of Chaos” brings to the “squared circle.” On Saturday, May 22, “The King of Chaos” will stand across the ring from one of the men who trained him for the sport of professional wrestling, internationally recognized professional wrestler “The Insane Luchador” Super Crazy. With 33 years of professional wrestling experience, Super Crazy has wrestled around the world, having held championship on four continents. This will be the first time “The King of Chaos” and “The Insane Luchador” will meet inside the professional wrestling ring. History will be made at The Sports Academy on Saturday, May 22.
In addition, the Dynamo Pro Wrestling D-1 champion Camaro Jackson will also defend his championship against the challenge of Bandolero, the luchador from Puerto Rico. You will also see such Dynamo Pro Wrestling competitors as the Dynamo Pro Wrestling heavyweight champion “Lights Out” Adrian Surge, Xavier Shadowz, The Snitch, Khalil Akbar, Geoffrey Hyde, Garrett Shanks, Mike Outlaw, Tony Esteem, Outtkast, C.J. Shine, Jackal, Ricky Rodriguez, and many more. The fans have been waiting for the return of Dynamo Pro Wrestling.
In accordance with COVID-19 guidelines, all spectators, staff, and participants will be required to wear a mask in the facility. All persons entering the facility must self-certify they are not exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms prior to entering. All fans will need to bring their own chairs to the event. Competitors will be required to wear masks prior to and immediately after their matches. All appropriate social distancing protocols should be followed while inside The Sports Academy. All individuals not affiliated with The Sports Academy and/or Dynamo Pro Wrestling will need to exit the building in a timely manner at the conclusion of the event.
For additional information on Dynamo Pro Wrestling, visit www.dynamoprowrestling.com, www.facebook.com/dynamopro, and www.twitter.com/DynamoPro. For The Sports Academy venue information, visit www.thesportsacademy.net or https://www.facebook.com/pages/The-Sports-Academy/113119765389580.