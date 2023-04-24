Central Midwest Football League
-0-
The Central Illinois Cougars semi-pro football team from Alton (IL) won its season opener over the weekend in Missouri. The Cougars defeated the East Central Missouri (ECMO) Eagles, 24-20 on Saturday.
Next up for the Cougars - their home opener at Gordon Moore Park this Saturday (4/29) against the Kansas City (KC) Panthers. Game time - 7 pm.
The Central Illinois squad will go up against the Missouri Cyclones in game three.
-0-
Cougars owner and coach Kinney Myles talks about the team and the CMFL - Central Midwest Football League:
-0-