Central Midwest Football League

The Central Illinois Cougars semi-pro football team from Alton (IL) won its season opener over the weekend in Missouri.  The Cougars defeated the East Central Missouri (ECMO) Eagles, 24-20 on Saturday. 

Next up for the Cougars - their home opener at Gordon Moore Park this Saturday (4/29) against the Kansas City (KC) Panthers.  Game time - 7 pm. 

The Central Illinois squad will go up against the Missouri Cyclones in game three. 

Cougars owner and coach Kinney Myles talks about the team and the CMFL - Central Midwest Football League:

