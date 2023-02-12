Class 2A Sectional at Highland
CM, Jersey, Highland and Triad all with state qualifiers. CM’s Brady Ruckman, Bryce Griffin and Abe Wojcikiewicz with Sectional titles.
106 Pounds
1st Place - Bradley Ruckman of Bethalto (Civic Memorial)
2nd Place - Tyler Barlow of Bloomington (H.S.)
3rd Place - Conner Carroll of Rochester
4th Place - Tyler Clarke of Chatham (Glenwood)
113 Pounds
1st Place - Drew Davis of Chatham (Glenwood)
2nd Place - Caden Hatton of Mahomet (M.-Seymour)
3rd Place - Cordero Sims of Urbana (H.S.)
4th Place - Tristan Porter of Mattoon
120 Pounds
1st Place - Dillon White of Mt. Vernon (H.S.)
2nd Place - Declan Pate of Champaign (Centennial)
3rd Place - Froylan Racey of Normal (Community West)
4th Place - Javier Enriquez-Lynd of Bloomington (H.S.)
126 Pounds
1st Place - Colby Crouch of Troy (Triad)
2nd Place - Caleb Scott of Bethalto (Civic Memorial)
3rd Place - Korbin Bateman of Mattoon
4th Place - Austin Johnston of Normal (Community West)
132 Pounds
1st Place - Santino Robinson of Mascoutah
2nd Place - Evan Willock of Normal (Community West)
3rd Place - John Ben Maduena of Chatham (Glenwood)
4th Place - Trevor Schoonover of Champaign (Centennial)
138 Pounds
1st Place - Dylan Watts of Bloomington (H.S.)
2nd Place - Ben Capitosti of Mattoon
3rd Place - Donovan Lewis of Mahomet (M.-Seymour)
4th Place - Tyson Rakers of Highland
145 Pounds
1st Place - Bryce Griffin of Bethalto (Civic Memorial)
2nd Place - Rider Searcy of Mt. Vernon (H.S.)
3rd Place - Aidan Blackburn of Mattoon
4th Place - Nolan Mrozowski of Rochester
152 Pounds
1st Place - Collin Reif of Jacksonville (H.S.)
2nd Place - Aiden Postma of Troy (Triad)
3rd Place - Aden Byal of Chatham (Glenwood)
4th Place - Isaac Decker of Lincoln
160 Pounds
1st Place - Maddox Kirts of Bloomington (H.S.)
2nd Place - Isaiah Duckworth of Carbondale (H.S.)
3rd Place - Tyler Easter of Champaign (Centennial)
4th Place - James Cotton of Jacksonville (H.S.)
170 Pounds
1st Place - Abe Wojcikiewicz of Bethalto (Civic Memorial)
2nd Place - Brock Leenerman of Normal (Community West)
3rd Place - Brenden Banz of Carbondale (H.S.)
4th Place - Justin Hay of Chatham (Glenwood)
182 Pounds
1st Place - Brennan Houser of Mahomet (M.-Seymour)
2nd Place - Phil Shaw IV of Danville (H.S.)
3rd Place - Koen Rodebush of Troy (Triad)
4th Place - Ethan Rivera of Mt. Vernon (H.S.)
195 Pounds
1st Place - Mateo Casillas of Mahomet (M.-Seymour)
2nd Place - Brandon Bray of Chatham (Glenwood)
3rd Place - Aiden Taylor of Carbondale (H.S.)
4th Place - Mason Randall of Mt. Vernon (H.S.)
220 Pounds
1st Place - Jack Barnhart of Champaign (Centennial)
2nd Place - Alex Hamrick of Chatham (Glenwood)
3rd Place - Leo Meyer of Mattoon
4th Place - Colton Crowley of Mahomet (M.-Seymour)
285 Pounds
1st Place - Robert Hull of Springfield (Southeast)
2nd Place - Mark Helm of Chatham (Glenwood)
3rd Place - Jaydon Busch of Jerseyville (Jersey)
4th Place - Camden Harms of Mahomet (M.-Seymour)