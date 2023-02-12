CM Wrestling 2.jfif

Class 2A Sectional at Highland

CM, Jersey, Highland and Triad all with state qualifiers. CM’s Brady Ruckman, Bryce Griffin and Abe Wojcikiewicz with Sectional titles.

106 Pounds

1st Place - Bradley Ruckman of Bethalto (Civic Memorial)

2nd Place - Tyler Barlow of Bloomington (H.S.)

3rd Place - Conner Carroll of Rochester

4th Place - Tyler Clarke of Chatham (Glenwood)

113 Pounds

1st Place - Drew Davis of Chatham (Glenwood)

2nd Place - Caden Hatton of Mahomet (M.-Seymour)

3rd Place - Cordero Sims of Urbana (H.S.)

4th Place - Tristan Porter of Mattoon

120 Pounds

1st Place - Dillon White of Mt. Vernon (H.S.)

2nd Place - Declan Pate of Champaign (Centennial)

3rd Place - Froylan Racey of Normal (Community West)

4th Place - Javier Enriquez-Lynd of Bloomington (H.S.)

126 Pounds

1st Place - Colby Crouch of Troy (Triad)

2nd Place - Caleb Scott of Bethalto (Civic Memorial)

3rd Place - Korbin Bateman of Mattoon

4th Place - Austin Johnston of Normal (Community West)

132 Pounds

1st Place - Santino Robinson of Mascoutah

2nd Place - Evan Willock of Normal (Community West)

3rd Place - John Ben Maduena of Chatham (Glenwood)

4th Place - Trevor Schoonover of Champaign (Centennial)

138 Pounds

1st Place - Dylan Watts of Bloomington (H.S.)

2nd Place - Ben Capitosti of Mattoon

3rd Place - Donovan Lewis of Mahomet (M.-Seymour)

4th Place - Tyson Rakers of Highland

145 Pounds

1st Place - Bryce Griffin of Bethalto (Civic Memorial)

2nd Place - Rider Searcy of Mt. Vernon (H.S.)

3rd Place - Aidan Blackburn of Mattoon

4th Place - Nolan Mrozowski of Rochester

152 Pounds

1st Place - Collin Reif of Jacksonville (H.S.)

2nd Place - Aiden Postma of Troy (Triad)

3rd Place - Aden Byal of Chatham (Glenwood)

4th Place - Isaac Decker of Lincoln

160 Pounds

1st Place - Maddox Kirts of Bloomington (H.S.)

2nd Place - Isaiah Duckworth of Carbondale (H.S.)

3rd Place - Tyler Easter of Champaign (Centennial)

4th Place - James Cotton of Jacksonville (H.S.)

170 Pounds

1st Place - Abe Wojcikiewicz of Bethalto (Civic Memorial)

2nd Place - Brock Leenerman of Normal (Community West)

3rd Place - Brenden Banz of Carbondale (H.S.)

4th Place - Justin Hay of Chatham (Glenwood)

182 Pounds

1st Place - Brennan Houser of Mahomet (M.-Seymour)

2nd Place - Phil Shaw IV of Danville (H.S.)

3rd Place - Koen Rodebush of Troy (Triad)

4th Place - Ethan Rivera of Mt. Vernon (H.S.)

195 Pounds

1st Place - Mateo Casillas of Mahomet (M.-Seymour)

2nd Place - Brandon Bray of Chatham (Glenwood)

3rd Place - Aiden Taylor of Carbondale (H.S.)

4th Place - Mason Randall of Mt. Vernon (H.S.)

220 Pounds

1st Place - Jack Barnhart of Champaign (Centennial)

2nd Place - Alex Hamrick of Chatham (Glenwood)

3rd Place - Leo Meyer of Mattoon

4th Place - Colton Crowley of Mahomet (M.-Seymour)

285 Pounds

1st Place - Robert Hull of Springfield (Southeast)

2nd Place - Mark Helm of Chatham (Glenwood)

3rd Place - Jaydon Busch of Jerseyville (Jersey)

4th Place - Camden Harms of Mahomet (M.-Seymour)

 