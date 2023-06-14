CM Summer Shootout
The C.M. Summer Shootout tips off today in Bethalto. It's girls basketball today and tonight in Bethalto - running from 9 am to 9 pm at Civic Memorial HS. There's 8 teams competing throughout the day in pool play with teams playing 3 games each. Today's schedule:
9 am - Breese Central vs. Jerseyville
10 am - O'Fallon vs. Highland
11 am - Highland vs. Jersey
12 pm - B.Central vs. O'Fallon
1 pm - B. Central vs. Highland
2 pm - O'Fallon vs. Jersey
3 pm - Alton vs. Triad
4 pm - CM vs. Springfield
5 pm - Alton vs. Springfield
6 pm - Triad vs. CM
7 pm - Triad vs. Springfield
8 pm - CM vs. Alton
CM Lady Eagles head coach Mike Arbuthnot on the summer shootout:
