basketball8.jpg

CM Summer Shootout

-0-

The C.M. Summer Shootout tips off today in Bethalto.  It's girls basketball today and tonight in Bethalto - running from 9 am to 9 pm at Civic Memorial HS.  There's 8 teams competing throughout the day in pool play with teams playing 3 games each.  Today's schedule:

9 am - Breese Central vs. Jerseyville 

10 am - O'Fallon vs. Highland

11 am - Highland vs. Jersey

12 pm - B.Central vs. O'Fallon

1 pm - B. Central vs. Highland

2 pm - O'Fallon vs. Jersey

3 pm - Alton vs. Triad

4 pm - CM vs. Springfield

5 pm - Alton vs. Springfield

6 pm - Triad vs. CM

7 pm - Triad vs. Springfield

8 pm - CM vs. Alton

_

CM Lady Eagles head coach Mike Arbuthnot on the summer shootout:

arb1.mp3

-0-