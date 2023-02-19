Civic Memorial's Abe Wojcikiewicz became just the second CM wrestler to win two state wrestling championships Saturday, winning top honors in Class 2A at 170 pounds. Wojcikiewicz defeated Washington’s Blake Hinrichsen 15-7. Wojcikiewicz ends season at 47-2, and became the second two-time state champion in school history. Kip Kristoff was a three-time state champion back in the mid-80s.
CM had four medalists at the event as Bradley Ruckman finished 4th at 106 pounds; Caleb Scott was 5th at 126 pounds; and Bryce Griffin was runner-up at 145 pounds. Griffin lost to undefeated Kannon Webster (Washington) 18-8. Webster, a three-time state champion ends the season at 50-0; Griffin finished at 48-5.
Other local finishers
3rd Place - Dominic Thebeau of Belleville (East)
Class 3A 285
2nd Place - Jonathan Rulo of Belleville (East) lost 5-3 decision to Downers Grove’s Ben Bielawski 45-1.
Class 2A 106
4th Place - Bradley Ruckman of Bethalto (Civic Memorial)
Class 2A 126
2nd Place - Colby Crouch of Troy (Triad) suffered an injury 4 minutes into the title match and had to retire giving the state title to Bobby Conway of Chicago (Brother Rice).
5th Place - Caleb Scott of Bethalto (Civic Memorial)
Class 2A 145
Class 2A 182
6th Place - Koen Rodebush of Troy (Triad)Class 1A 113
6th Place - Alex Powell of Litchfield