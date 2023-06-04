Baseball
Class 1A State Champion - Waterloo Gibault 8, Henry 0
Class 2A State Champion - Joliet Catholic 4, Columbia 2
Class 3A Sectionals
Effingham 6, Mt. Vernon 3. Effingham will now advance to play Champaign Central in the Decatur Super Sectional Monday.
Class 4A Sectionals
Edwardsville 3, Minooka 2 at Bloomington Sectional. Win No. 800 for coach Tim Funkhouser. At the Romeoville Sectional, Oswego East 2, Oswego High School 1 in 9 innings. Monday, Edwardsville faces Oswego East in the Bloomington Super Sectional.
Softball
Class 1A State Chapmionship – Peru 7 Illini Bluffs 6
Class 2A State Championship – Taylor Ridge 7 Beecher 1
Class 3A Highland Sectional - Charleston 11 Waterloo 5