Class 2A baseball & softball regionals this week

Class 2A softball - MON

Roxana Shells 10, EAWR Oilers 5

Marquette Explorers 21, Belleville Althoff 6

Litchfield 7, Hillsboro 2

Staunton 15, Greenville 0

Class 2A baseball - MON

Roxana 2, Hillsboro 1 - 9 innings

Roxana (11-21), Hillsboro (2-20)

WP - Aidan Briggs - 6-IP, 0-R, 9-K

Zeb Katzmarek - GW-RBI (9th inn)

>> Roxana head coach Jerry Wheaton:

wheaton1.mp3

EAWR 7, Staunton 0 (EAWR Oilers: 7-21)

Marquette 7, B.Althoff 4 (Marquette Explorers: 19-13)

New Berlin 4, Litchfield 2

Auburn 10, North Mac 7

Class 1A scores

(MON) 

Softball: Metro East 14, North Greene 3

Baseball: Carrollton 8, Bunker Hill 7

Baseball: Dupo 14, Metro East 2

Baseball: Valmeyer 16, Maryville Christian 2

