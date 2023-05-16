Class 2A baseball & softball regionals this week
-0-
Class 2A softball - MON
Roxana Shells 10, EAWR Oilers 5
Marquette Explorers 21, Belleville Althoff 6
_
Litchfield 7, Hillsboro 2
Staunton 15, Greenville 0
-0-
Class 2A baseball - MON
Roxana 2, Hillsboro 1 - 9 innings
Roxana (11-21), Hillsboro (2-20)
WP - Aidan Briggs - 6-IP, 0-R, 9-K
Zeb Katzmarek - GW-RBI (9th inn)
>> Roxana head coach Jerry Wheaton:
_
EAWR 7, Staunton 0 (EAWR Oilers: 7-21)
Marquette 7, B.Althoff 4 (Marquette Explorers: 19-13)
_
New Berlin 4, Litchfield 2
Auburn 10, North Mac 7
-0-
Class 1A scores
(MON)
Softball: Metro East 14, North Greene 3
Baseball: Carrollton 8, Bunker Hill 7
Baseball: Dupo 14, Metro East 2
Baseball: Valmeyer 16, Maryville Christian 2
-0-