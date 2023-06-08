softball14.jpg

Prep softball - ICA All-State teams

The Illinois Softball Coaches Association (ICA) has announced it all-state teams for Class 1A & 2A softball for the 2023 spring season.  The Class 3A & 4A all-state teams are scheduled to be released next week. 

The Class 1A all-state softball team includes:

>1st team --

Audrey Gilman (SO) - Calhoun

Lauren Flowers (SO) - Carrollton

Avery Grenzebach (FR) - Father McGivney

>2nd team --

Megan Camden (SO) - Carrollton

Lila Simon (SO) - Calhoun

Haylee Armbruster (JR) - Calhoun

Alexis Bond (SR) - Father McGivney

Hannah Uhles (SO) - Carrollton

>3rd team --

Daci Walls (SO) - Carrollton

Grace Ballard (JR) - Calhoun

Sarah Huber (SR) - Metro East Lutheran

Taylor Weber (SO) - Metro East Lutheran

More info on the all-state softball teams can be found on their website:  icasoftball.org

