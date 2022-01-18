The Civic Memorial Eagles dominated a home duel meet against the Litchfield Panthers, Tuesday night, winning by a score of 60-12.
Eagles pinning the opposition included: Bradley Ruckman, Joey Bichocci, Bryce Griffin, Ben Skaggs, Mason Watt, Ashton Reed, Colton Carlisle, Mikey Bridgeman and Jake Herron.
Coach Jeremy Christeson told The Big Z afterward that state champion and undefeated junior wrestler Alex Wojcikiewicz was on a college visit to Stanford and unable to attend the duel.
Christeson said he likes where the squad is, and is on the right path to peaking at the right time.
Tuesday marked the final match for seven CM seniors, and they were honored with family members before matches got underway. Those seniors included: Mikey Bridgeman, Colton Carlisle, Nick Brousseau, Ben Skaggs, Ashton Reed, Joey Bichocci, and Brayden Moss.