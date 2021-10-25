Prep soccer playoffs
The Civic Memorial Eagles won a Class 2A Regional title on Saturday beating Mattoon, 7-1 at the Bethalto Sports Complex. The Eagles are now 19-4-1 on the season. In the CM 2A Regional, the host Eagles defeated Litchfield (9-0) and Mattoon (7-1). Civic Memorial will now face the Mascoutah Indians in the Class 2A Triad Sectional Tuesday night. The Indians shutout the Eagles in the regular season finale (Oct. 14), 2-0.
Class 2A Triad Sectional - TUE
4:30 - Triad vs. Carbondale
6:30 - Civic Memorial vs. Mascoutah
Class 3A Collinsville Sectional - TUE
7:00 - O'Fallon vs. Collinsville
Class 1A Belleville Althoff Super-Sectional - TUE
7:00 - Althoff vs. Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin
