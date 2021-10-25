soccer6.jpg

Prep soccer playoffs

The Civic Memorial Eagles won a Class 2A Regional title on Saturday beating Mattoon, 7-1 at the Bethalto Sports Complex.  The Eagles are now 19-4-1 on the season.  In the CM 2A Regional, the host Eagles defeated Litchfield (9-0) and Mattoon (7-1).  Civic Memorial will now face the Mascoutah Indians in the Class 2A Triad Sectional Tuesday night.  The Indians shutout the Eagles in the regular season finale (Oct. 14), 2-0. 

Class 2A Triad Sectional - TUE

4:30 - Triad vs. Carbondale

6:30 - Civic Memorial vs. Mascoutah

Class 3A Collinsville Sectional - TUE

7:00 - O'Fallon vs. Collinsville

Class 1A Belleville Althoff Super-Sectional - TUE

7:00 - Althoff vs. Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin

