Prospect League baseball
The Chillicothe (OH) Paints won the 2022 Prospect League championship last (SUN) night. They defeated the Alton River Dragons, 14-4 to win the best of three championship series, two games to one.
Alton led 4-0 in the 7th inning only to see the Paints grab the lead with a 6-run 7th. Chillicothe followed that up with an 8-run 8th to win the third and deciding game of the championship series on their home field in Ohio.
The River Dragons finish the year with an overall record of 35-and-30. Chillicothe ended the season at 42-and-23. It's the third title for the Paints - 2010, 2019, & 2022.
Best of 3 championship series:
Game 1 - Chillicothe 5, Alton 3
Game 2 - Alton 2, Chillicothe 0
Game 3 - Chillicothe 14, Alton 4 (8-innings)
> Scott Montesano recaps game one of the championship series at Gordon Moore Park - last Thursday night:
River Dragons General Manager Dallas Martz says it was exciting to have 3 home playoff games last week in front of big crowds at Gordon Moore Park:
