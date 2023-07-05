Central Midwest Football League playoffs
The Central Midwest Football League playoffs kickoff this weekend. The Central Illinois Cougars from Alton will open the playoffs in Missouri Saturday night against the Joplin (MO) Crusaders. Game time Saturday - 7 pm. The Crusaders finished the regular season with a mark of 6-and-2 while the Cougars went 4-and-4.
The Central Midwest Football League is a semi-pro football league with teams throughout the midwest. The top seed in the 2023 playoffs will be the 8-and-0 Oklahoma Gators. Three other teams went 6-and-2 on the year -- Joplin (MO) Crusaders, Missouri Cyclones, and First City Calvary from Kansas.
Cougars coach Kinney Myles says, "We are truly blessed to be in the playoffs again this year. I told the guys back in OTA's that this would be a season full of adversities and it was, from beginning to end. But we made it and it's a brand new season starting Saturday night in Joplin. They are a solid ball club with experience, a winning history with plenty of tradition as well."
> The Cougars lost to the Crusaders during the regular season, 30-8.
