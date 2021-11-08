The month of November is award season for Major League Baseball and the 2021 Rawlings Gold Glove award winners were announced on Sunday. The St. Louis Cardinals are the first team in MLB history to have five Gold Glove winners in a single season.
The Redbirds that won the 2021 defensive awards:
LF -Tyler O'Neill, CF - Harrison Bader
1B - Paul Goldschmidt, 2B - Tommy Edman, 3B - Nolan Arenado
Arenado wins his 9th award at third base. Goldschmidt wins his 4th overall. O'Neill has now won twice while it was Bader and Edman are first-time winners.
-0-
Other NL winners for 2021:
Brandon Crawford - Gaints, SS (4th)
Adam Duvall - Marlins/Braves, RF
Jacob Stallings - Pirates, C
Max Fried - Braves, P
-0-
American League Gold Glove award winners:
P - Dallas Keuchel - White Sox
C - Sean Murphy - A's
RF - Joey Gallo - Rangers/Yankees
CF - Michael A. Taylor - Royals
LF - Andrew Benintendi - Royals
3B - Matt Chapman - A's
SS - Carlos Correa - Astros
2B - Marcus Semien - Blue Jays
1B - Yuli Gurriel - Astros
-0-