2022 MLB Draft
-0-
The Major League Baseball Draft got underway Sunday evening with the first two rounds of selections. Today (MON), it's rounds 3-10 and then tomorrow (WED), rounds 11-20 will take place.
-0-
St. Louis Cardinals selections on Sunday:
* Round 1, pick 22
21 year old lefthanded pitcher Cooper Hjerpe from Oregon State University
The 6-foot-3 lefty went 11-and-2 with the Beavers this season. He struck out 161 batters while walking just 23 in 103 innings pitched.
* Round 2, pick 59
21 year old lefthanded pitcher Brycen Mautz from the University of San Diego
The 6-foot-3 lefty went 10-and-2 this year striking out 129 hitters in 90 innings.
-0-
The top pick in the draft was 18-year old Jackson Holliday, a high school shortstop from Stillwater, OK. The Baltimore Orioles had the first pick in the draft. Jackson is the son of former Cardinal outfielder Matt Holliday who played 15 years in the major leagues. He was with the Cards for 8 seasons from 2009-to-2016.
-0-
The MLB Draft continues the next two days:
Today (MON) - Rounds 3-10
Tomorrow (TUE) - Rounds 11-20
-0-