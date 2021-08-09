The St. Louis Cardinals lost to Kansas City 6-5 after a rain delay that lasted more than 2 hours. Heavy rains and storms rolled through downtown St. Louis with the game tied 5-5 in the top of the 9th when the game was halted. The Cards take 2 of 3 from the Royals and have the day off today (Monday). They hit the road for 3 games against Pittsburgh beginning Tuesday before heading to Kansas City for a 3-game series next weekend.
Meanwhile in Chicago, The White Sox erupted for 5 runs in the first inning and held on to beat the Cubs 9-3 at Wrigley Field on Sunday.