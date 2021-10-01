The St. Louis Cardinals and pitcher Adam Wainwright have announced they have come to a deal for the 2022 season. Wainwright hinted he was interested in coming back for at least one more season in a video he posted on his social media account earlier this year. Details of the contract extension are not yet known.
He has led the team this year as its oldest and most productive pitcher in the starting rotation, and will start Wednesday's National League Wildcard playoff game against either the Dodgers or the Giants.