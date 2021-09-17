The St. Louis Cardinals and Budweiser will culminate their season-long campaign honoring Cardinals Hall of Fame radio broadcaster Mike Shannon’s 50 years behind the microphone with a special pregame ceremony before the last game of the 2021 regular season vs. the Chicago Cubs on Sunday, October 3, at 2:15 PM. The ceremony will feature many of Mike’s family and friends and will start at approximately 1:45 PM.
The club has also announced that 20,000 fans, ages 16 and older, will receive an exclusive Mike Shannon t-shirt at the gates, courtesy of Phillips 66, on October 3.
Additionally, following the Cardinals-Brewers game on Thursday, September 30, Budweiser will host a postgame party in Mike’s honor in the Together Credit Union Plaza at Ballpark Village. The postgame party is free to the public and will feature DJ Todd Thomas, Team Fredbird and additional personalities in celebration of Mike’s outstanding career.
Shannon is scheduled to call the final four games of the regular season with broadcast partner John Rooney on KMOX 1120 AM (Sept. 30-Oct. 3) at Busch Stadium. He is the 14th announcer in baseball history to serve as long as 50 years in the booth and only the sixth announcer to log at least 50 years with one team. Mike’s tenure with the Cardinals is the fourth-longest active tenure among Major League Baseball announcers behind Jamie Jarrín (Dodgers, 1959), Denny Matthews (Royals, 1969) and Bob Uecker (Brewers, 1971).
Fans are encouraged to visit cardinals.com/shannon50 to relive some of Mike’s most memorable calls and celebrate his outstanding career.