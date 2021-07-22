The St. Louis Cardinals announced the lives of late Hall of Famers Lou Brock and Bob Gibson will be celebrated during the team’s Hall of Fame Weekend presented by Edward Jones from Aug. 20-22.
“One of the challenges during the last several months was determining a way to properly celebrate the lives and careers of these two Cardinals legends,” stated Team President Bill DeWitt III. “Although we remembered Bob and Lou with a limited crowd during the Home Opener in April, we felt our organization needed to provide another opportunity for a full-capacity crowd to honor these historic competitors and invite the Brock and Gibson families to Busch Stadium to show them how much Cardinals Nation loved Lou and Gibby.”
On Friday, Aug. 20, the organization will host Lou Brock Night at Busch Stadium.
Members of the Brock family will be on hand to participate in a pregame ceremony and throw out a ceremonial first pitch. 20,000 fans, ages 16 and older, attending the game that evening will receive an exclusive Lou Brock t-shirt at the gates, presented by Edward Jones.
On Sunday, Aug. 22, the organization will celebrate Bob Gibson Day at Busch Stadium. Members of the Gibson family will also take part in a special pregame ceremony and throw out a ceremonial first pitch. 20,000 fans, ages 16 and older, will receive a unique Bob Gibson t-shirt as they enter the stadium, courtesy of Edward Jones. Additional information on the promotion giveaways can be found at cardinals.com/promotions.
Both Lou and Gibby will also be remembered during the 2021 Cardinals Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony scheduled for Saturday, August 21, at 3:00 PM inside Bally Sports Live! at Ballpark Village. The induction ceremony is free and open to the public. Additional details and a full Hall of Fame Weekend schedule will be released in coming weeks.