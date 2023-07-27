cardscubs1.jpg

Cubs @ Cardinals

-0-

The St. Louis Cardinals host the Chicago Cubs in a 4-game series starting tonight (THU) at Busch Stadium.  The Cubs come to town with a 5-game winning streak.  Each of the 4 games this week in St. Louis have different start times:

THU - 6:45 pm

FRI - 7:15 pm

SAT - 6:15 pm

SUN - 1:15 pm

> The Cubs won 3 out of 4 in a series last weekend in Chicago.

-0-

Tonight's pitching matchup is scheduled to be Justin Steele (10-3) for the Cubs against Miles Mikolas (6-5) for the Cards. 

Cubs (50-51) @ Cardinals (46-57)

-0-

NL Central standings

Milwaukee Brewers  ---

Cincinnati Reds  --  1.5 GB (games back)

Chicago Cubs  --  6 GB

STL Cardinals  --  11 GB

Pittsburgh Pirates - 11.5 GB

-0-