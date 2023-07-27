Cubs @ Cardinals
-0-
The St. Louis Cardinals host the Chicago Cubs in a 4-game series starting tonight (THU) at Busch Stadium. The Cubs come to town with a 5-game winning streak. Each of the 4 games this week in St. Louis have different start times:
THU - 6:45 pm
FRI - 7:15 pm
SAT - 6:15 pm
SUN - 1:15 pm
> The Cubs won 3 out of 4 in a series last weekend in Chicago.
-0-
Tonight's pitching matchup is scheduled to be Justin Steele (10-3) for the Cubs against Miles Mikolas (6-5) for the Cards.
Cubs (50-51) @ Cardinals (46-57)
-0-
NL Central standings
Milwaukee Brewers ---
Cincinnati Reds -- 1.5 GB (games back)
Chicago Cubs -- 6 GB
STL Cardinals -- 11 GB
Pittsburgh Pirates - 11.5 GB
-0-