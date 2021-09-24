As postseason play approaches, tickets for potential National League Division Series games will go on sale Tuesday, September 28, at noon CT.
Tickets for the potential NLDS games, starting as low as $20, will be available at cardinals.com/postseason and via phone at 314.345.9000. All individual tickets will be digitally delivered exclusively via the MLB Ballpark app.
If the Cardinals advance to the NLDS as a Wild Card team, they would host NLDS Game 3 on Monday, October 11, and NLDS Game 4 (if necessary) on Tuesday, October 12.
If the Cardinals advanced to the NLDS as the NL Central division champion, they would host three potential NLDS home games: Game 1 on Friday, October 8, Game 2 on Saturday, October 9, and Game 5 (if necessary) on Thursday, October 14.
In advance of the public sale, fans can also receive ticket access for all 2021 Cardinals postseason games by placing a deposit on new 2022 season tickets.
Ticket details for possible National League Championship Series and World Series games will be announced at a later date.
For a full calendar of the 2021 MLB Postseason schedule, visit mlb.com/postseason.