The St. Louis Cardinals today announced a full weekend of activities for the 2021 Cardinals Hall of Fame Weekend presented by Edward Jones on August 20-22. The weekend will be highlighted by the seventh annual Cardinals Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony scheduled to take place at 3:00 PM CT on Saturday, August 21, outside Ballpark Village on the Busch II Infield Stage at Together Credit Union Plaza.
Over a dozen Cardinals Hall of Famers are scheduled to attend the weekend events including Ozzie Smith, Whitey Herzog, Ted Simmons, Willie McGee, Mike Shannon, Tim McCarver, Jim Edmonds, Chris Carpenter, Scott Rolen, Ray Lankford, Vince Coleman and Jason Isringhausen.
This year’s Induction Ceremony will be held outdoors to accommodate the anticipated crowd and take place at the same infield location that all four Cardinals Hall of Fame Inductees played on during their St. Louis careers. No lawn chairs will be permitted on the plaza grounds.
New for 2021, the organization has announced the Cardinals Hall of Fame Red Jacket Parade set to take place after the Cardinals Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in the Together Credit Union Plaza at Ballpark Village. During the event, fans will have the opportunity to see and cheer on their favorite Cardinals Hall of Famers dressed in their Red Jackets. Both the Induction Ceremony and Red Jacket Parade are free and open to the public.
The Cardinals Hall of Fame and Museum will feature a variety of programming on all three days, including a special Flashback Friday with new inductees Keith Hernandez, Tom Herr & John Tudor hosted by Tom Ackerman in the Together Credit Union Plaza on Friday evening and two Signings at the Museum autograph sessions presented by Budweiser Zero with Vince Coleman (Saturday) and Tom Herr & John Tudor (Sunday). Special autograph tickets are required for each signing event and can be purchased at cardinals.com/museum.
In addition to those events, the organization will also honor and celebrate the lives of the late National Baseball Hall of Famers Lou Brock (August 20) and Bob Gibson (August 22) with gate giveaways and special pregame ceremonies.
“We would like to thank the Cardinals organization for honoring Bob during Hall of Fame Weekend. He was a formidable competitor and his accomplishments will not be equaled,” said Wendy Gibson, Bob’s wife. “We also thank Cardinal Nation for your love and sentiments during the toughest 18 months of Bob’s life. Every card, letter, and blessing he received helped him so much. It meant the world to him that you took the time to tell him of your love and respect. We can never thank you enough.”
“I am so thrilled that the Cardinals organization chose Hall of Fame Weekend to commemorate my father. He was great for the team and for the sport of baseball,” said Ray Gibson. “Although I am saddened that I won’t be able to be in St. Louis that weekend, I will be there in spirit to share in the celebration. I will forever remember watching Bob attain the fame our family benefited from and enjoyed and hope he will be forever remembered by the organization and admired by players and fans throughout Major League Baseball for his tremendous contributions. Thank you for holding this day in his name.”
“I am grateful to the St. Louis Cardinals organization for their decision and commitment to honor my husband, Lou Brock, during Hall of Fame Weekend,” said Jackie Brock. “Our family looks forward to celebrating Lou’s illustrious Hall of Fame career with all of Cardinal Nation that evening. Beyond his 3,023 hits and 938 stolen bases over an almost 20-year career, Lou’s life encompassed service to humanity both locally and abroad. We remain faithfully committed to continuing Lou Brock’s legacy and thank everyone for their outpouring of love and support over the years.”
A full timeline of events for the 2021 Cardinals Hall of Fame Weekend presented by Edward Jones follows below. For more information, visit cardinals.com/HOF.
2021 Cardinals Hall of Fame Weekend (Presented by Edward Jones)
Timeline of Events
Friday, August 20 - Lou Brock Night
5:15 PM — Gates open – Lou Brock T-Shirt presented by Edward Jones (20,000 fans, ages 16+)
5:20 PM — Artifact Spotlight featuring 2021 Cardinals Hall of Fame inductee artifacts (Together Credit Union Plaza)
5:45 PM — Flashback Friday with Keith Hernandez, Tom Herr & John Tudor (Together Credit Union Plaza)
6:30 PM — Cardinals Hall of Fame Walk Plaque Presentation presented by Maryville University (Together Credit Union Plaza)
7:00 PM — Pregame ceremony honoring National Baseball Hall of Famer Lou Brock
7:15 PM — First Pitch (Pittsburgh Pirates vs. St. Louis Cardinals)
Saturday, August 21 - Cardinals Hall of Fame Induction Day
10:00 AM — Cardinals Museum opens
10:00 AM-12:00 PM — Saturday Signings at the Cardinals Museum with Cardinals Hall of Famer Vince Coleman presented by Budweiser Zero (special ticket required)
11:00 AM — Ballpark Village opens
3:00 PM — 2021 Cardinals Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony presented by Edward Jones (Together Credit Union Plaza)
3:45 PM — Cardinals Hall of Fame Red Jacket Parade (Together Credit Union Plaza)
4:15 PM — Gates open – Edward Jones 1985 Mystery Player NL Champions Ring (30,000 fans, ages 16+)
6:00 PM — Pregame ceremony honoring the 2021 Cardinals Hall of Fame inductees
6:15 PM — First Pitch (Pittsburgh Pirates vs. St. Louis Cardinals)
Sunday August 22 - Bob Gibson Day
10:00 AM — Cardinals Museum opens
10:00 AM-12:00 PM — Sunday Signings at the Cardinals Museum with Cardinals Hall of Famers Tom Herr & John Tudor presented by Budweiser Zero (special ticket required)
11:15 AM — Gates open – Bob Gibson T-Shirt presented by Edward Jones (20,000 fans, ages 16+) & Cardinals Hall of Fame Bear presented by Build-A-Bear Workshop (12,000 kids, ages 15 and younger, entering with a ticket)
1:00 PM — Pregame ceremony honoring National Baseball Hall of Famer Bob Gibson
1:15 PM — First Pitch (Pittsburgh Pirates vs. St. Louis Cardinals)