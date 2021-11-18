The St. Louis Cardinals today released its initial 2022 promotional schedule with 40 giveaways for ticketed-fans at cardinals.com/promotions.
This year’s promotional schedule features a season-long salute to Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright as the organization celebrates their final year together as a starting battery. Promotional giveaways featuring Molina or Wainwright include an Adult Mystery Jersey (April 4), “YADI” Tumbler (May 28), Mystery Championship Replica Rings (June 11), Wainwright Bobblehead (September 30), Molina Bobblehead (October 1) and Canvas Print (October 2).
The organization will also commemorate the 40th anniversary of the 1982 World Series championship with five giveaways, including an Adult Embroidered 1982 V-Neck Jersey (August 12), 1982 Bruce Sutter & Darrell Porter “Final Out” Bobblehead (August 13), and 1982 Mystery Player Championship Rings (August 14) during the 40th anniversary weekend presented by Heartland Coca-Cola.
Annual promotional dates for the Purina Pooches in the Ballpark game and Edward Jones Cardinals Hall of Fame Weekend are scheduled for April 30 and August 26-28, respectively.
Many fan-favorite and high demand giveaways return in 2022 including an Adult Puffy Vest (April 20), Cardinals Purse (May 14), Ozzie Smith Funko POP! Exclusive (May 15) and Adult Cardinals Hockey Sweater (September 16). New for 2022 is a Cardinals Cornhole Bags giveaway (May 30) and Adult Cardinals Soccer Jersey (September 17).
Promotional highlights also include four additional bobblehead giveaways (Mike Shannon on April 10, Nolan Arenado on April 30, Cardinals TBD Bobblehead on August 6 & Mystery Hall of Fame Car Parade on August 28), a Ted Simmons Replica Statue (May 29) and five Sunday giveaways for kids age 12 and under.
Fans will be able to purchase tickets to promotional games when Holiday Packs and All-Inclusive single-game tickets go on sale this Friday, November 19, at 10 am CT. For more information, visit cardinals.com/redfriday.
In addition to the robust promotional giveaway schedule, a 2022 Theme Ticket schedule will be announced at a later date. More promotional dates and item photographs will be posted at cardinals.com/promotions as they become available.
2022 Promotional Schedule
(as of November 17, 2021)
2022 Cardinals Magnet Schedule (Budweiser)
Thursday, April 7 vs. Pittsburgh Pirates
All fans, age 21 and older
Whom do we play? What time is the game? Are we home or away? Go 162/162 for these questions by coming out to the home opener and picking up your very own 2022 magnet schedule, compliments of Budweiser.
Adult Molina and Wainwright Mystery Jerseys (Coca-Cola and Walmart)
Saturday, April 9 vs. Pittsburgh Pirates
25,000 fans, age 16 and older
Yadi and Waino are back for another year of bringing Cardinals fans excitement on the field! Celebrate their longstanding battery with one of four mystery jerseys, courtesy of Coca-Cola and Walmart.
Mike Shannon Bobblehead (Phillips 66)
Sunday, April 10 vs. Pittsburgh Pirates
25,000 fans, age 16 and older
2021 marked the 50th and final season of Mike Shannon’s career in the broadcast booth. Commemorate his career with this one-of-a-kind bobblehead, thanks to Phillips 66.
Adult Puffy Vest (Bayer)
Friday, April 29 vs. Arizona Diamondbacks
25,000 fans, age 16 and older
Be a big hit this season with an adult Cardinals puffy vest! On Friday, April 29, 25,000 fans, ages 16 and older will go home with an updated version of this fan favorite item from 2021 highlighting the Sluggerbird logo, courtesy of Bayer.
Nolan Arenado Bobblehead (Purina)
Saturday, April 30 vs. Arizona Diamondbacks
25,000 fans, age 16 and older
Join us at the ballpark on Saturday, April 30, when we play the Arizona Diamondbacks and host the 17th annual Purina Pooches in the Ballpark event. That day, 25,000 fans, ages 16 and older, will receive the first Cardinals Nolan Arenado bobblehead, thanks to Purina.
Kids Fleece Blanket (The Pasta House Co.)
Sunday, May 1 vs. Arizona Diamondbacks
10,000 fans, age 15 and younger entering with a ticket
Kids can stay cozy all season long with a fleece blanket, thanks to The Pasta House Co. On Sunday, May 1, 10,000 fans ages 15 and younger, entering with a ticket take home this exclusive plush throw.
Adult 1982 Performance Hat (QuikTrip)
Friday, May 13 vs. San Francisco Giants
25,000 fans, age 16 and older
2022 marks the 40th anniversary of the memorable 1982 World Championship team. The Cardinals will be celebrating this remarkable championship team all season long! Join us at the ballpark on Friday, May 13 when 25,000 fans ages 16 and older take home a performance hat with the round circle Cardinals logo from that era, courtesy of QuikTrip.
Cardinals Purse
Saturday, May 14 vs. San Francisco Giants
25,000 fans, age 16 and older
Back by popular demand, it’s the Cardinals Purse! On Saturday, May 14, 25,000 fans ages 16 and older will take home a Busch Stadium exclusive Cardinals purse. This navy handbag features a gold metal logo on the front and many upgraded components.
Ozzie Smith Funko POP! Exclusive (Coca-Cola and Schnucks)
Sunday, May 15 vs. San Francisco Giants
25,000 fans, entering with a ticket
Go Crazy Folks and head down to Busch Stadium on Sunday, May 15 for your only opportunity to collect this one-of-a-kind Ozzie Smith Funko POP! Exclusive, thanks to Coca-Cola and Schnucks.
Adult 1982 Baseball T-Shirt
Friday, May 27 vs. Milwaukee Brewers
25,000 fans, age 16 and older
2022 marks the 40th anniversary of the memorable 1982 World Championship team. The Cardinals will be celebrating this remarkable championship all season long! On Friday, May 27, 25,000 fans ages 16 and older, will take home a 1982 inspired baseball t-shirt featuring the roster of this World Championship team.
“YADI” Tumbler (Coca-Cola and QuikTrip)
Saturday, May 28 vs. Milwaukee Brewers
25,000 fans, age 16 and older
Join us on Saturday, May 28, when the Cardinals take on the Milwaukee Brewers. This day 25,000 fans, ages 16 and older will take home a stainless steel tumbler featuring Yadier Molina, courtesy of Coca-Cola and QuikTrip. This 30-ounce tumbler comes in two styles and you will not know which one you receive until you enter the gates at Busch Stadium.
Ted Simmons Replica Statue (Edward Jones)
Sunday, May 29 vs. Milwaukee Brewers
25,000 fans, age 16 and older
The Cardinals most recent Hall of Famer, Ted Simmons, was honored at Busch Stadium in 2021 with a bronze statue at the corner of Clark and 8th Street. Take home a replica of this piece of history on Sunday, May 29, thanks to Edward Jones.
Cardinals Cornhole Bags (Budweiser)
Monday, May 30 vs. San Diego Padres
25,000 fans, age 21 and older
Kick off the Summer season with your very own set of 4 cornhole bags, thanks to Budweiser. There are two designs available - one that highlights memorable pitchers and one that features Cardinals’ great catchers.
Adult Nolan Arenado Jersey (Scott Credit Union)
Friday, June 10 vs. Cincinnati Reds
25,000 fans, age 16 and older
Friday, June 10, is a date you do not want to miss! 25,000 fans, ages 16 and older, will take home a Nolan Arenado home Saturday jersey, courtesy of Scott Credit Union.
Molina and Wainwright Mystery Championship Replica Rings (Ameren Illinois)
Saturday, June 11 vs. Cincinnati Reds
25,000 fans, age 16 and older
What a career Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina have shared together! On Saturday, June 11, 25,000 fans, ages 16 and older, will take home one of their replica championship rings from 2004, 2006, 2011 or 2013. Be surprised at the gates when you receive one of the four replica rings, that is wearable or on a base to display.
Kids Nolan Arenado Nickname Jersey
Sunday, June 12 vs. Cincinnati Reds
10,000 fans, age 15 and younger entering with a ticket
Now it is time to outfit the kids with the jersey of their favorite third baseman in the league, Nolan Arenado. On Sunday, June 12, 10,000 kids ages 15 and younger entering with a ticket will take home this rare mesh, pullover jersey, featuring his nickname, “Nado”.
Cardinals Promotional Item TBD
Friday, July 8 vs. Philadelphia Phillies
25,000 fans, age 16 and older
Adult Cardinals Short-Sleeve Hooded Pullover (Shane Co.)
Saturday, July 9 vs. Philadelphia Phillies
25,000 fans, age 16 and older
Join us on Saturday, July 9, when the Cardinals take on the Phillies. This day 25,000 fans ages 16 and older will take home a short-sleeve hooded pullover, courtesy of Shane Co!
Kids Tank Top
Sunday, July 10 vs. Philadelphia Phillies
10,000 fans, 15 and younger entering with a ticket
Kids won’t want to miss out on this super cool Cardinals tank top on Sunday, July 10. The tank has a Cardinals logo on the front and “Yadi” and the number 4 on the back.
Cardinals Hat (Brown and Crouppen)
Friday, July 15 vs. Cincinnati Reds
25,000 fans, age 16 and older
Adult Mystery Nickname Jersey (Maryville University)
Saturday, July 16 vs. Cincinnati Reds
25,000 fans, age 16 and older
Throughout the years, many Cardinals players with unique nicknames have left their mark on the organization and will be remembered for decades to come. On Saturday, July 16, we celebrate a few of those players with a Mystery Nickname Jersey, courtesy of Maryville University. You will not know which player’s nickname will be on the back of your jersey until you walk through the gates of Busch Stadium.
Kids Nolan Arenado Growth Chart (Missouri Farmers Care)
Sunday, July 17 vs. Cincinnati Reds
10,000 fans, age 15 and younger entering with a ticket
Grow tall like the pros! Missouri Farmers Care is providing 10,000 kids, ages 15 and younger entering with a ticket, with a growth poster, so they can track their growth alongside Cardinals third baseman, Nolan Arenado!
Cardinals Tote Bag (MLB Network)
Sunday, July 17 vs. Cincinnati Reds
10,000 fans, age 16 and older
MLB Network wants you to gear up with a reusable bag to bring to and from each trip to the store. On Sunday, July 17, 10,00 fans, ages 16 and older will take home this exclusive item. Be sure to keep up with the latest action in Major League Baseball on MLB Network.
Cardinals Bobblehead TBD (Equifax)
Saturday, August 6 vs. New York Yankees
25,000 fans, age 16 and older
The New York Yankees return to Busch Stadium for the first time since 2014 and 25,000 fans ages 16 and older will take home a Cardinals bobblehead courtesy of Equifax.
1982 World Series Championship Weekend – 40th Anniversary (Heartland Coca-Cola):
Adult Embroidered 1982 V-Neck Jersey (Phillips 66)
Friday, August 12 vs. Milwaukee Brewers
25,000 fans, age 16 and older
Cardinals fans will definitely want to add this embroidered 1982 v-neck jersey to their collection on Friday, August 12. That day, 25,000 fans, ages 16 and older will go home with a fan favorite jersey, courtesy of Phillips 66.
1982 “Final Out” Bobblehead (Coca-Cola and Schnucks)
Saturday, August 13 vs. Milwaukee Brewers
25,000 fans, age 16 and older
That’s a Winner! That’s a Winner! A World Series winner for the Cardinals! Relive the final strikeout pitch from Bruce Sutter to Darrell Porter in Game 7 of the 1982 World Championship. This bobblehead, presented by Coca-Cola and Schnucks, will be one that collectors won’t want to miss!
1982 Mystery Player World Championship Rings (Ameren Missouri)
Sunday, August 14 vs. Milwaukee Brewers
25,000 fans, age 16 and older
25,000 fans ages 16 and older will receive a replica 1982 World Champions mystery player ring on Sunday, August 14, courtesy of Ameren Missouri. The individual player rings will celebrate a few of the top players from the 1982 Championship team. Which one will you go home with? The ring includes a detachable base and is wearable!
Edward Jones Hall of Fame Weekend (Edward Jones):
Cardinals Promotional Item TBD (Busey Bank)
Friday, August 26 vs. Atlanta Braves
25,000 fans, age 16 and older
Cardinals Hall of Fame Inductee Item (Edward Jones)
Saturday, August 27 vs. Atlanta Braves
25,000 fans, age 16 and older
Mystery Hall of Fame Car Parade Bobblehead (Ford)
Sunday, August 28 vs. Atlanta Braves
25,000 fans, age 16 and older
On Sunday, August 28, 25,000 fans, ages 16 and older will be surprised at the gates when they find out which mystery HOF parade bobblehead, featuring Willie McGee and Jim Edmonds, they will receive, courtesy of Ford.
Cardinals Adult Patriotic Bucket Hat
Monday, September 5 vs. Washington Nationals
25,000 fans, age 16 and older
Join us at the ballpark on Labor Day! That day, 25,000 fans, ages 16 and older, will take home an exclusive Cardinals Patriotic Bucket Hat.
Cardinals Decal (Shelter Insurance)
Tuesday, September 13 vs. Milwaukee Brewers
25,000 fans, entering with a ticket
Join us on Tuesday, September 13, when the Cardinals take on the Milwaukee Brewers. On this day, 25,000 fans entering with a ticket will take home a Cardinals Decal, courtesy of Shelter Insurance!
Adult Cardinals Hockey Sweater (Bally Sports Midwest)
Friday, September 16 vs. Cincinnati Reds
25,000 fans, age 16 and older
Now you can look like the pros on the ice and on the field! Friday, September 16, when the Cards take on the Reds, 25,000 fans ages 16 and older will take home a Cardinals hockey sweater, courtesy of Bally Sports Midwest!
Adult Cardinals Soccer Jersey (Wells Fargo Advisors)
Saturday, September 17 vs. Cincinnati Reds
25,000 fans, age 16 and older
Celebrate the newest professional sports team to come to town with this unique soccer jersey. On Saturday, September 17, 25,000 fans, ages 16 and older will go home with this one-of-a-kind jersey, thanks to Wells Fargo Advisors.
Kids Build-A-Bear Workshop Bear (Build-A-Bear Workshop)
Sunday, September 18 vs. Cincinnati Reds
12,000 fans, age 15 and younger entering with a ticket
On Sunday, September 18, 12,000 kids ages 15 and younger entering with a ticket will go home with their very own, stadium-exclusive Build-A-Bear Workshop bear. This bear is sporting a unique Cardinals jersey that celebrates the 25th anniversary of Build-A-Bear Workshop.
Adam Wainwright Bobblehead (Coca-Cola and Dierbergs)
Friday, September 30 vs. Pittsburgh Pirates
25,000 fans, age 16 and older
Yadier Molina Bobblehead (Coca-Cola and Dierbergs)
Saturday, October 1 vs. Pittsburgh Pirates
25,000 fans, age 16 and older
2023 Cardinals Magnet Schedule (Shelter Insurance)
Saturday, October 1 vs. Pittsburgh Pirates
All fans entering with a ticket
Cardinals fans can start planning ahead to the summer of 2023. During the last two regular-season home games of the year, Shelter Insurance will give every fan a 2023 Cardinals schedule!
Molina and Wainwright Canvas Print
Sunday, October 2 vs. Pittsburgh Pirates
25,000 fans, age 16 and older
Celebrate the friendship and shared careers of Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright with this locally commissioned canvas print, exclusive to this giveaway item.
2023 Cardinals Magnet Schedule (Shelter Insurance)
Sunday, October 2 vs. Pittsburgh Pirates
All fans entering with a ticket
Cardinals fans can start planning ahead to the summer of 2023. During the last two regular-season home games of the year, Shelter Insurance will give every fan a 2023 Cardinals schedule!