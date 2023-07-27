cardscubs1.jpg

Cubs @ Cardinals

-0-

The Cubs beat the Cardinals, 10-3 last night (THU) to open a 4-game series at Busch Stadium.  Chicago won its 6th game in a row as they outhit St. Louis, 14-8.  Yan Gomes drove in 3 runs in the win. 

WP - Justin Steele (11-3)

LP - Miles Mikolas (6-6)

Mikolas faced only 3 batters (14-pitches) before being ejected from the game for hitting Ian Happ.  That was after Happ inadvertently hit Willson Contreras in the head on his back swing - on a swing and a miss. 

Miles Mikolas - on being ejected in the 1st inning:

cards1.mp3

Cards manager Oli Marmol was also ejected in the 1st inning:

cards2.mp3

Willson Contreras was asked how he felt after the game:

cards3.mp3

-0-

The Cards - Cubs series continues into the weekend:

FRI - 7:15 pm

SAT - 6:15 pm

SUN - 1:15 pm

> The Cubs won 3 out of 4 in a series last weekend in Chicago.

-0-

_

>> Cubs (51-51) @ Cardinals (46-58)

_

NL Central standings

Milwaukee Brewers  ---

Cincinnati Reds  --  1.5 GB (games back)

Chicago Cubs  --  5.5 GB

STL Cardinals  --  11.5 GB

Pittsburgh Pirates - 11.5 GB

-0-