Cubs @ Cardinals
The Cubs beat the Cardinals, 10-3 last night (THU) to open a 4-game series at Busch Stadium. Chicago won its 6th game in a row as they outhit St. Louis, 14-8. Yan Gomes drove in 3 runs in the win.
WP - Justin Steele (11-3)
LP - Miles Mikolas (6-6)
Mikolas faced only 3 batters (14-pitches) before being ejected from the game for hitting Ian Happ. That was after Happ inadvertently hit Willson Contreras in the head on his back swing - on a swing and a miss.
Miles Mikolas - on being ejected in the 1st inning:
Cards manager Oli Marmol was also ejected in the 1st inning:
Willson Contreras was asked how he felt after the game:
The Cards - Cubs series continues into the weekend:
FRI - 7:15 pm
SAT - 6:15 pm
SUN - 1:15 pm
> The Cubs won 3 out of 4 in a series last weekend in Chicago.
>> Cubs (51-51) @ Cardinals (46-58)
NL Central standings
Milwaukee Brewers ---
Cincinnati Reds -- 1.5 GB (games back)
Chicago Cubs -- 5.5 GB
STL Cardinals -- 11.5 GB
Pittsburgh Pirates - 11.5 GB
