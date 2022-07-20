riverdragons6.jpg

Prospect League baseball

-0-

The Alton River Dragons lost their 3rd game in a row last night in Cape Girardeau, MO.  Cape Catfish edged Alton, 8-7 Tuesday night in Prospect League baseball.  The game was tied 3-3 when the Catfish scored 5 times in the 8th to grab an 8-3 lead.  The River Dragons answered with a 4-run 9th inning only to have the tying run called out at home plate to end the game.

Scott Montesano has a River Dragons update:

altonbb1.mp3

-0-

Alton now sits at 4-and-9 in the 2nd half of the season.  The leader in the Prairie Land Division is currently Springfield (IL) at 6-and-6. 

-0-

Next up for River Dragons baseball:

Today (WED), 6:35 - O'Fallon (MO) @ Alton

THU - DAY OFF

FRI, 6:35 - Alton @ Cape Girardeau Catfish (MO)

SAT, 6:30 - Alton @ Burlington (IA) 

SUN, 2:00 - Alton @ Burlington (IA)

MON, 6:35 - Quincy @ Alton

-0-

The River Dragons have added a few players to the roster over the last couple of days. 

Pitcher - Ryne "Tank" Hanslow - Southwestern Piasa Birds

Pitcher - Brady Salzman - Southwestern Piasa Birds

Infielder - Jake Nelson - Altoona, WI

Infielder - Gunnar Doyle - Oak Creek, WI

-0-