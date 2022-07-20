Prospect League baseball
The Alton River Dragons lost their 3rd game in a row last night in Cape Girardeau, MO. Cape Catfish edged Alton, 8-7 Tuesday night in Prospect League baseball. The game was tied 3-3 when the Catfish scored 5 times in the 8th to grab an 8-3 lead. The River Dragons answered with a 4-run 9th inning only to have the tying run called out at home plate to end the game.
Scott Montesano has a River Dragons update:
Alton now sits at 4-and-9 in the 2nd half of the season. The leader in the Prairie Land Division is currently Springfield (IL) at 6-and-6.
Next up for River Dragons baseball:
Today (WED), 6:35 - O'Fallon (MO) @ Alton
THU - DAY OFF
FRI, 6:35 - Alton @ Cape Girardeau Catfish (MO)
SAT, 6:30 - Alton @ Burlington (IA)
SUN, 2:00 - Alton @ Burlington (IA)
MON, 6:35 - Quincy @ Alton
The River Dragons have added a few players to the roster over the last couple of days.
Pitcher - Ryne "Tank" Hanslow - Southwestern Piasa Birds
Pitcher - Brady Salzman - Southwestern Piasa Birds
Infielder - Jake Nelson - Altoona, WI
Infielder - Gunnar Doyle - Oak Creek, WI
