Prospect League baseball
-0-
The Alton River Dragons blew by the Quincy Gems, 12-4 in Prospect League baseball Thursday night. Blake Burris led the way going 3-for-6 at the plate with his 2nd home run of the year - a grand slam - and 5 RBI's overall. Eddie King added 2 RBI's and 2 runs scored.
Scott Montesano has a River Dragons report:
-0-
Alton improved to 10-and-11 in the second half of the season. They have won 2 games in a row and 5 of their last 6 overall. There's 8 games to go on the River Dragons regular season schedule.
>> Next up for Alton baseball:
Tonight (FRI), 6:35 - O'Fallon (MO) @ Alton
SAT, 6:35 - Alton @ O'Fallon (MO)
SUN - DAY OFF
-0-