riverdragons9.jpg

Prospect League baseball

-0-

The Alton River Dragons blew by the Quincy Gems, 12-4 in Prospect League baseball Thursday night.  Blake Burris led the way going 3-for-6 at the plate with his 2nd home run of the year - a grand slam - and 5 RBI's overall.  Eddie King added 2 RBI's and 2 runs scored. 

Scott Montesano has a River Dragons report:

altonbb1.mp3

-0-

Alton improved to 10-and-11 in the second half of the season.  They have won 2 games in a row and 5 of their last 6 overall.  There's 8 games to go on the River Dragons regular season schedule. 

>> Next up for Alton baseball:

Tonight (FRI), 6:35 - O'Fallon (MO) @ Alton

SAT, 6:35 - Alton @ O'Fallon (MO)

SUN - DAY OFF

-0-