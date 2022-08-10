Prospect League baseball
The Alton River Dragons are the 2022 Western Conference champions in Prospect League baseball. Alton's Erik Broekemeier hit a walk off grand slam home run to rally the River Dragons past the Quincy Gems, 8-7 on Tuesday night at Gordon Moore Park. Quincy led 7-1 in the 7th inning when Eddie King's three-run home run made it a 7-4 ballgame. Then in the bottom of the 9th, Broekemeier blasted a homer with the bases loaded.
Scott Montesano has more on another River Dragons home playoff win:
* River Dragons game notes:
Eddie King - 3-run HR in the 7th inning, his league leading 16th HR
Erik Broekemeier - Grand Slam HR in the 9th inning, HR (#3)
Mikey Hampton - 2-3, 3-R
Blake Burris - 2-4, RBI
WP - Colton Huntt (4-1)
Alton beat Springfield (IL) in the first round of the playoffs, 4-1 on Sunday night. The Dragons defeated Quincy, 8-7 in the Western Conference Finals. Up next Alton will face Chillicothe (OH) in a best of 3 championship series.
Game one: Chillicothe @ Alton - THU, 6:35
Game two: Alton @ Chillicothe - SAT, 6:05
Game three (if needed): Alton @ Chillicothe - SUN, 5:05
