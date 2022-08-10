riverdragons11.jpg

Prospect League baseball

-0-

The Alton River Dragons are the 2022 Western Conference champions in Prospect League baseball.  Alton's Erik Broekemeier hit a walk off grand slam home run to rally the River Dragons past the Quincy Gems, 8-7 on Tuesday night at Gordon Moore Park.  Quincy led 7-1 in the 7th inning when Eddie King's three-run home run made it a 7-4 ballgame.  Then in the bottom of the 9th, Broekemeier blasted a homer with the bases loaded. 

Scott Montesano has more on another River Dragons home playoff win:

altonbb1.mp3

* River Dragons game notes:

Eddie King - 3-run HR in the 7th inning, his league leading 16th HR

Erik Broekemeier - Grand Slam HR in the 9th inning, HR (#3)

Mikey Hampton - 2-3, 3-R

Blake Burris - 2-4, RBI

WP - Colton Huntt (4-1)

-0-

Alton beat Springfield (IL) in the first round of the playoffs, 4-1 on Sunday night.  The Dragons defeated Quincy, 8-7 in the Western Conference Finals.  Up next Alton will face Chillicothe (OH) in a best of 3 championship series.  

Game one: Chillicothe @ Alton - THU, 6:35

Game two: Alton @ Chillicothe - SAT, 6:05

Game three (if needed): Alton @ Chillicothe - SUN, 5:05 

-0-