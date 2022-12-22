Braggin' Rights Game
The 16th ranked Illinois Fighting Illini go up against the Missouri Tigers tonight (THU) in the annual Braggin' Rights Game in downtown St. Louis. Game time at Enterprise Center - 8 pm. The pregame show tips off at 7 pm on the Big-Z, 107.1 FM.
Illinois comes into the game with a record of 8-and-3 while the Mizzou Tigers stand at 10-and-1 on the year.
Illinois beat Missouri in last year's game, 88-63. The Tigers had won three games in a row before that - from '18-to-'20. The first meeting between the two teams that was held in St. Louis was back on December 10, 1980.
Illinois basketball head coach Brad Underwood on tonight's big game:
TONIGHT:
Illinois vs. Missouri - Big-Z (WBGZ) - 107.1 FM, 1570 AM
7 pm - pregame
8 pm - tip-off
Streaming - advantagenews.com
