basketball12.jpg

Braggin' Rights Game

-0-

The 16th ranked Illinois Fighting Illini go up against the Missouri Tigers tonight (THU) in the annual Braggin' Rights Game in downtown St. Louis.  Game time at Enterprise Center - 8 pm.  The pregame show tips off at 7 pm on the Big-Z, 107.1 FM. 

Illinois comes into the game with a record of 8-and-3 while the Mizzou Tigers stand at 10-and-1 on the year. 

-0-

Illinois beat Missouri in last year's game, 88-63.  The Tigers had won three games in a row before that - from '18-to-'20.  The first meeting between the two teams that was held in St. Louis was back on December 10, 1980. 

Illinois basketball head coach Brad Underwood on tonight's big game:

underwood1.mp3

underwood2.mp3

-0-

TONIGHT:

Illinois vs. Missouri - Big-Z (WBGZ) - 107.1 FM, 1570 AM

7 pm - pregame

8 pm - tip-off

Streaming - advantagenews.com

-0-