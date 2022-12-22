basketball12.jpg

Braggin' Rights Game

The Missouri Tigers defeated #16 Illinois, 93-to-71 in the annual braggin' rights game Thursday night at Enterprise Center in downtown St. Louis.  The Tigers had a 24-point lead at halftime (51-27) and led by as many as 35 points in the second half.  Mizzou improves to 11-and-1 while Illinois drops to 8-and-4.  

Missouri's Kobe Brown had a huge game with 31 points, 8 assists, 5 rebounds and 4 steals.  Terrence Shannon, Jr. led the Fighting Illini with 22 points.  

Illinois basketball head coach Brad Underwood after the loss:

underwood1.mp3

underwood2.mp3

Missouri basketball head coach Dennis Gates after the win:

gates1.mp3

gates2.mp3

Illinois beat Missouri in last year's game, 88-63.  The Tigers had won three games in a row before that - from '18-to-'20.  The first meeting between the two teams that was held in St. Louis was back on December 10, 1980.  The all-time series in St. Louis now favors Illinois, 26-16. 

