Braggin' Rights Game
The Missouri Tigers defeated #16 Illinois, 93-to-71 in the annual braggin' rights game Thursday night at Enterprise Center in downtown St. Louis. The Tigers had a 24-point lead at halftime (51-27) and led by as many as 35 points in the second half. Mizzou improves to 11-and-1 while Illinois drops to 8-and-4.
Missouri's Kobe Brown had a huge game with 31 points, 8 assists, 5 rebounds and 4 steals. Terrence Shannon, Jr. led the Fighting Illini with 22 points.
Illinois basketball head coach Brad Underwood after the loss:
Missouri basketball head coach Dennis Gates after the win:
Illinois beat Missouri in last year's game, 88-63. The Tigers had won three games in a row before that - from '18-to-'20. The first meeting between the two teams that was held in St. Louis was back on December 10, 1980. The all-time series in St. Louis now favors Illinois, 26-16.
