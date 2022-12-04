The Civic Memorial Eagles honored their wrestling history with the inaugural Steve Bradley Invitational wrestling tournament Saturday. Besides re-naming the annual tournament after their long-time former coach who led teams to five state championships in Bethalto, the Eagles also paid tribute to Gary Wintjen an all-America wrestler at Illinois State University, who was Bradley’s mentor and predecessor at CM, and Rob Clarkson a former assistant coach under Bradley.
In true gladiator fashion, Bradley, who fell at his home Thanksgiving Day breaking nine of 12 ribs on one side and suffering from internal injuries that placed him in a St. Louis hospital for nearly 10 days, came off the mat just four hours earlier to make an appearance at the tournament Saturday and distribute the awards.
The Eagles took second in the event behind Mattoon. And CM’s Bradley Ruckman, Caleb Scott, Bryce Griffin, Abe Wojcikiewicz, and Logan Cooper finished first in their weight classes. Griffin earned the Gary Wintjen Most Outstanding Wrestler Award.