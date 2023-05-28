Class 1A 1600 Meters
12th Camden Quarton Litchfield
Class 1A 3200 Meters
6th Camden Quarton Litchfield
28th Max Weber Metro East Lutheran
Class 1A Pole Vault
2nd Mason Gilpin Carlinville
Class 1A Long Jump
14th Griffin Kohlmiller Metro-East Lutheran
Class 1A Triple Jump
3rd Keenan Powell Litchfield
Class 3A Team Scores
Edwardsville 4th
After a 20th place in the shot put, Edwardsville’s Iose Epenesa took 5th in the discuss.
Class 3A Triple Jump
1st Malik Allen Edwardsville
3rd Gino Montgomery Edwardsville