Class 1A 1600 Meters

12th  Camden Quarton  Litchfield

Class 1A 3200 Meters

6th  Camden Quarton  Litchfield

28th  Max Weber Metro East Lutheran

Class 1A Pole Vault

2nd  Mason Gilpin  Carlinville

Class 1A Long Jump

14th  Griffin Kohlmiller  Metro-East Lutheran

Class 1A Triple Jump

3rd Keenan Powell Litchfield

Class 3A Team Scores

Edwardsville 4th

After a 20th place in the shot put, Edwardsville’s Iose Epenesa took 5th in the discuss.

Class 3A Triple Jump

1st  Malik Allen Edwardsville

3rd  Gino Montgomery  Edwardsville