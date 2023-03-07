Boys prep basketball state tournaments
-0-
The boys prep basketball state tournaments are on the way this week for all four classes at State Farm Center in Champaign.
THURSDAY
Class 1A state semifinals:
10:00 am - Waterloo Gibault vs. Bloomington Christian Academy
11:45 am - Tuscola vs. Scales Mound
Class 2A state semifinals:
2:30 pm - Teutopolis vs. Chicago DePaul College Prep
4:15 pm - Taylor Ridge (Rockridge) vs. Bloomington Central Catholic
FRIDAY
Class 3A state semifinals:
10:00 am - Chicago Simeon vs. Chicago St. Ignatius
11:45 am - East St. Louis vs. Metamora
Class 4A state semifinals:
2:30 pm - Lisle Benet Academy vs. Winnetka (New Trier)
4:15 pm - Moline vs. Downers Grove North
-0-
The boys super-sectionals were held on Monday night around the state.
The scores included:
*Class 1A Jacksonville Super-Sectional: Waterloo Gibault 45, Illini Bluffs 44
*Class 2A Carbondale Super-Sectional: Teutopolis 42, Pinckneyville 40 - OT -
*Class 3A Springfield Super-Sectional: East St. Louis 59, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 56 - 2-OT's -
-0-