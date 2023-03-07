basketball1.jpg

Boys prep basketball state tournaments

The boys prep basketball state tournaments are on the way this week for all four classes at State Farm Center in Champaign.

THURSDAY

Class 1A state semifinals: 

10:00 am - Waterloo Gibault vs. Bloomington Christian Academy

11:45 am - Tuscola vs. Scales Mound

Class 2A state semifinals:

2:30 pm - Teutopolis vs. Chicago DePaul College Prep

4:15 pm - Taylor Ridge (Rockridge) vs. Bloomington Central Catholic

FRIDAY

Class 3A state semifinals:

10:00 am - Chicago Simeon vs. Chicago St. Ignatius

11:45 am - East St. Louis vs. Metamora

Class 4A state semifinals:

2:30 pm - Lisle Benet Academy vs. Winnetka (New Trier)

4:15 pm - Moline vs. Downers Grove North

The boys super-sectionals were held on Monday night around the state. 

The scores included:

*Class 1A Jacksonville Super-Sectional: Waterloo Gibault 45, Illini Bluffs 44

*Class 2A Carbondale Super-Sectional: Teutopolis 42, Pinckneyville 40 - OT -

*Class 3A Springfield Super-Sectional: East St. Louis 59, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 56 - 2-OT's -

