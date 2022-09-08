soccer6.jpg

Prep soccer

-0-

Wednesday's soccer scoreboard

Roxana 5, Metro East 1

> Shells - Owen Wieneke - 3-goals, 1-assist

Freeburg 9, EAWR 1

Father McGivney 6, Jerseyville 0

Columbia 3, Granite City 1

Staunton 2, Lebanon 1

-0-

Thursday's soccer schedule:

Father McGivney @ Marquette

Rochester @ Alton

Valmeyer @ EAWR

Civic Memorial @ Highland - MVC

Triad @ Mascoutah - MVC

Waterloo @ Jerseyville - MVC

Greenville @ Carlinville

Granite City @ O'Fallon

Edwardsville @ Waterloo Gibault

Columbia @ Belleville East

-0-