Prep soccer
-0-
Wednesday's soccer scoreboard
Roxana 5, Metro East 1
> Shells - Owen Wieneke - 3-goals, 1-assist
Freeburg 9, EAWR 1
Father McGivney 6, Jerseyville 0
Columbia 3, Granite City 1
Staunton 2, Lebanon 1
-0-
Thursday's soccer schedule:
Father McGivney @ Marquette
Rochester @ Alton
Valmeyer @ EAWR
Civic Memorial @ Highland - MVC
Triad @ Mascoutah - MVC
Waterloo @ Jerseyville - MVC
Greenville @ Carlinville
Granite City @ O'Fallon
Edwardsville @ Waterloo Gibault
Columbia @ Belleville East
-0-