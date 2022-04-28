Prep baseball
-0-
WED scores:
Marquette 7, Roxana 3
Marquette (16-8) - Shaun Ferguson - Grand Slam HR in 6-run 1st inning
Hayden Sherman - 2-3, RBI, 4-IP in relief
WP - Logan Sternickle
LP - Elias Thies
Roxana (7-16) - Connor House - 2-RBI's, Nik Ward - 3-R
Roxana baseball coach Jerry Wheaton:
Marquette baseball coach Tim Fahnestock:
-0-
Collinsville 10, Alton 0
Southwestern 11, North Greene 1
SW (13-9) - 2-RBI's each: Marcus Payne, Ryan Lowis, Hunter Newell
Highland 9, Civic Memorial 8 (9-inn)
CM (8-11), Highland (14-6)
Mascoutah 10, Triad 0
Gillespie 19, Carlinville 2
O'Fallon 10, Granite City 3
-0-
VOLLEYBALL
Marquette def. Alton, 2-1
* Marquette won 3rd set, 30-28
Explorers senior night - Dillon Menke, Nate Buhs, Greg Walch
Marquette (6-7) - Will Schwartz - 11-service points, Ryan DeClue - 6-kills, Max Cogan - 6-pts/6-assists, Brody Hendricks - 7 pts
Alton (5-13)
-0-