Prep baseball 

-0-

WED scores:

Marquette 7, Roxana 3

Marquette (16-8) - Shaun Ferguson - Grand Slam HR in 6-run 1st inning 

Hayden Sherman - 2-3, RBI, 4-IP in relief

WP - Logan Sternickle

LP - Elias Thies

Roxana (7-16) - Connor House - 2-RBI's, Nik Ward - 3-R

Roxana baseball coach Jerry Wheaton:

wheat3.mp3

Marquette baseball coach Tim Fahnestock:

fahne2.mp3

-0-

Collinsville 10, Alton 0

Southwestern 11, North Greene 1

SW (13-9) - 2-RBI's each: Marcus Payne, Ryan Lowis, Hunter Newell

Highland 9, Civic Memorial 8 (9-inn)

CM (8-11), Highland (14-6)

Mascoutah 10, Triad 0

Gillespie 19, Carlinville 2

O'Fallon 10, Granite City 3

-0-

VOLLEYBALL

Marquette def. Alton, 2-1

* Marquette won 3rd set, 30-28

Explorers senior night - Dillon Menke, Nate Buhs, Greg Walch

Marquette (6-7) - Will Schwartz - 11-service points, Ryan DeClue - 6-kills, Max Cogan - 6-pts/6-assists, Brody Hendricks - 7 pts 

Alton (5-13)

-0-