Tuesday's prep baseball
(SWC)
Belleville East 15, Alton 0
BE Lancers (12-6, 3-0 SWC), Alton (6-8, 1-2, SWC)
WP - Owen Kelly - 4-IP, 0-R, 3-H, 7-K
LP - Logan Bogard
Pat Mendiola - Grand Slam HR
Caleb Guthrie - 3-RBI's
Edwardsville 9, Collinsville 3
O'Fallon 8, Belleville East 2
Freeburg 9, Roxana 5
Columbia 6, EAWR 1
Marquette 10, Bunker Hill 0
Carlinville 9, Litchfield 0 (Cavs: 11-0)
Southwestern 3, Gillespie 3 -- game called after 10-innings due to darkness, will resume at a later date
Waterloo 14, Mt. Vernon 4
Father McGivney 15, Christ Our Rock 2 (FM Griffins: 19-0)
Salem 5, Breese Central 2
Marion 12, Belleville Althoff 10
VOLLEYBALL
Belleville West 2, Alton 1 (Redbirds: 10-9)
Marquette 2, Granite City 0
*Marquette (11-6-2) - Will Schwartz & Ryan DeClue - 8 service pts each
Max Cogan - 7 pts & 13 assists
Rolen Eveans & Brody Hendricks - 7 kills each
