baseball22.jpg

Tuesday's prep baseball

-0-

(SWC)

Belleville East 15, Alton 0

BE Lancers (12-6, 3-0 SWC), Alton (6-8, 1-2, SWC)

WP - Owen Kelly - 4-IP, 0-R, 3-H, 7-K

LP - Logan Bogard

Pat Mendiola - Grand Slam HR

Caleb Guthrie - 3-RBI's

>> Belleville East baseball coach Ryan Wiggs:

wiggs1.mp3

>> Alton baseball coach Scott Harper:

harper2.mp3

_

Edwardsville 9, Collinsville 3

O'Fallon 8, Belleville East 2

-0-

Freeburg 9, Roxana 5

Columbia 6, EAWR 1

Marquette 10, Bunker Hill 0

Carlinville 9, Litchfield 0 (Cavs: 11-0)

Southwestern 3, Gillespie 3 -- game called after 10-innings due to darkness, will resume at a later date

-0-

Waterloo 14, Mt. Vernon 4

Father McGivney 15, Christ Our Rock 2 (FM Griffins: 19-0)

Salem 5, Breese Central 2

Marion 12, Belleville Althoff 10

-0-

VOLLEYBALL

Belleville West 2, Alton 1 (Redbirds: 10-9)

_

Marquette 2, Granite City 0

*Marquette (11-6-2) - Will Schwartz & Ryan DeClue - 8 service pts each

Max Cogan - 7 pts & 13 assists

Rolen Eveans & Brody Hendricks - 7 kills each

-0-