Boys prep basketball
-0-
Tuesday games:
EAWR 50, Litchfield 43 (EAWR Oilers: 8-12)
Sparta 67, Roxana 43 (Roxana Shells: 7-11)
Civic Memorial 65, Staunton 47 (CM Eagles: 8-10)
Marquette 62, Bunker Hill 30 (Marquette Explorers: 10-8)
Jerseyville 52, Southwestern 45 (Jersey: 11-7, SW: 7-10)
-0-
Collinsville 86, Alton 64 (Alton Redbirds: 3-14)
Edwardsville 46, Belleville West 45
East St. Louis 72, Belleville East 71
-0-
Father McGivney 60, Metro East Lutheran 54
Columbia 58, Vandalia 26
Granite City 39, Madison 28
O'Fallon 64, Belleville Althoff 42
Freeburg 54, Red Bud 43
-0-
Pinckneyville 61, Breese Mater Dei 55
Nashville 71, Greenville 49
Lincolnwood 41, North Mac 34
South County 51, Gillespie 47
Highland 73, SIUE Charter 34
Waterloo 53, Steeleville 43
-0-