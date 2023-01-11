basketball22.jpg

Boys prep basketball

-0-

Tuesday games:

EAWR 50, Litchfield 43 (EAWR Oilers: 8-12)

Sparta 67, Roxana 43 (Roxana Shells: 7-11)

Civic Memorial 65, Staunton 47 (CM Eagles: 8-10)

Marquette 62, Bunker Hill 30 (Marquette Explorers: 10-8)

Jerseyville 52, Southwestern 45 (Jersey: 11-7, SW: 7-10)

-0-

Collinsville 86, Alton 64 (Alton Redbirds: 3-14)

Edwardsville 46, Belleville West 45

East St. Louis 72, Belleville East 71

-0-

Father McGivney 60, Metro East Lutheran 54

Columbia 58, Vandalia 26

Granite City 39, Madison 28

O'Fallon 64, Belleville Althoff 42

Freeburg 54, Red Bud 43

-0-

Pinckneyville 61, Breese Mater Dei 55

Nashville 71, Greenville 49

Lincolnwood 41, North Mac 34

South County 51, Gillespie 47

Highland 73, SIUE Charter 34

Waterloo 53, Steeleville 43

-0-