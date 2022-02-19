Boys High School Basketball results from Friday, February 18, 2022:
Collinsville 38, Alton 19
New Athens 68, Roxana 60
Vandalia 56, Southwestern 43
East St. Louis 63, Belleville East 61
Edwardsville 56, Belleville West 41
Orchard Farm 57, Madison 56
Mater Dei 49, Granite City 29
Boys High School Basketball on Saturday, February 19, 2022:
Southwestern at Wood River
Roxana at Hillsboro
Valmeyer at Father McGivney
Carlinville ay Litchfield
Calhoun at Carrollton
Triad at Cahokia
Althoff at Freeburg
Staunton at Greenville
Bunker Hill at Raymond Lincolnwood