Boys High School Basketball results from Friday, February 18, 2022:

Collinsville 38, Alton 19

New Athens 68, Roxana 60

Vandalia 56, Southwestern 43

East St. Louis 63, Belleville East 61

Edwardsville 56, Belleville West 41

Orchard Farm 57, Madison 56

Mater Dei 49, Granite City 29

Boys High School Basketball on Saturday, February 19, 2022:

Southwestern at Wood River

Roxana at Hillsboro

Valmeyer at Father McGivney

Carlinville ay Litchfield

Calhoun at Carrollton

Triad at Cahokia

Althoff at Freeburg

Staunton at Greenville

Bunker Hill at Raymond Lincolnwood