Boys prep golf
The Mascoutah Indians won the team title Monday at the Hickory Stick Invitational boys golf tournament. The tourney was held at Belk Park Golf Course. Mascoutah finished 1st with a team score of 318, Litchfield was 2nd (331) while the Marquette Explorers (333) placed 3rd on the day.
Salem (334) and Father McGivney (344) rounded out the top-5. The Civic Memorial Eagles were 6th on the day with a team score of 357 tied with Trenton Wesclin.
The individual medalist for the tournament was Marquette's Aidan O'Keefe with a par-72. Litchfield's Tug Schwab was two shots back at 74 while Luke Simmons of Mascoutah fired a 3-over par 75.
> Other Marquette scores included: William Schwartz - 83, Mike Wilson - 86, Sean Williams - 92, Matthew Kane - 92.
> CM Eagles scores: Connor Wells - 87, Zach Fitzgerald - 90, Sam Buckley - 90, Manny Silva - 90.
> EAWR - Timothy Melton - 91
> Jerseyville - Bryce Becker - 102
> Southwestern - Dylan DeLong - 117
> Roxana - Troy Holbrook - 119
> Father McGivney - Joey Hyten - 82, Riley Knobloch - 86, Brandon Reed - 87, Bradley Goodwin - 89.
> Metro East Lutheran - Cole Renken - 97
More boys golf today (TUE) -- The Alton Redbirds Tee-Off Classic tournament will be held today at Spencer T. Olin Golf Course. More than 20 schools are scheduled to compete at that tourney today including the host Redbirds along with Marquette, Edwardsville, and Jerseyville. Other schools scheduled to tee off at the tourney today include: Collinsville, Highland, O'Fallon, Triad, Waterloo, B.East, B.West, B.Althoff, Quincy, Springfield, and Jacksonville.
