Boys prep golf regionals (WED)
-0-
Class 3A Quincy Regional
1) Edwardsville - 309
2) O'Fallon - 310
3) Alton Redbirds - 323
Medalist - Carter Crow, Edwardsville - 71
Alton - Sam Ottwell - 72, Alex Siatos - 77, Cooper Hagen - 84
* Class 3A O'Fallon Sectional (MON, 10/3)
-0-
Class 2A Taylorville Regional
1) Chatham - 314
2) Highland - 332
3) Triad - 349
4th place - Civic Memorial - 357
Five CM golfers advancing to Sectional -- Manny Silva, Zach Fitzgerald, Connor Wells, Sam Buckley, Matt Lyman
Others advancing - Logan Huitt (J'ville), Timothy Melton (EAWR), Nick Cotter (Roxana)
* Class 2A Waterloo Sectional (MON, 10/3)
NOTE: Althoff, Waterloo & Breese Mater Dei advance to Waterloo Sectional from the Mascoutah 2A Regional.
-0-
Class 1A Mt. Olive Regional - Timber Lakes @ Staunton
1) Marquette Explorers - 310
2) Litchfield - 322
3) Father McGivney - 325
Marquette - Aidan O'Keefe - 76, Michael Wilson - 76, Carson Jones - 78, Will Schwartz - 80
* Class 1A Effingham Sectional (MON, 10/3)
-0-
** Top 3 teams in each Regional advance to next week's Sectional round.