Boys prep golf regionals (WED)

-0-

Class 3A Quincy Regional

1) Edwardsville - 309

2) O'Fallon - 310

3) Alton Redbirds - 323 

Medalist - Carter Crow, Edwardsville - 71

Alton - Sam Ottwell - 72, Alex Siatos - 77, Cooper Hagen - 84

* Class 3A O'Fallon Sectional (MON, 10/3)

-0-

Class 2A Taylorville Regional

1) Chatham - 314

2) Highland - 332

3) Triad - 349

4th place - Civic Memorial - 357

Five CM golfers advancing to Sectional -- Manny Silva, Zach Fitzgerald, Connor Wells, Sam Buckley, Matt Lyman

Others advancing - Logan Huitt (J'ville), Timothy Melton (EAWR), Nick Cotter (Roxana)

* Class 2A Waterloo Sectional (MON, 10/3)

NOTE: Althoff, Waterloo & Breese Mater Dei advance to Waterloo Sectional from the Mascoutah 2A Regional. 

-0-

Class 1A Mt. Olive Regional - Timber Lakes @ Staunton

1) Marquette Explorers - 310

2) Litchfield - 322

3) Father McGivney - 325

Marquette - Aidan O'Keefe - 76, Michael Wilson - 76, Carson Jones - 78, Will Schwartz - 80

* Class 1A Effingham Sectional (MON, 10/3)

-0-

** Top 3 teams in each Regional advance to next week's Sectional round. 