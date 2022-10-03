Boys & girls golf Sectionals
The boys and girls golf sectionals are being held today around the region. There's plenty of RiverBend golfers at the area sectionals. The Marquette Explorers boys and girls teams won regional titles last week advancing to the sectional round. The Alton Redbirds boys golf team also qualified for the Class 3A O'Fallon Sectional.
Some of the girls golfers at sectionals today include:
* Class 1A Salem Sectional - Marquette Explorers, Highland, Father McGivney teams
Roxana - Ava Strohmeier, Reagan Lynn
Jersey - Bria Tuttle, Jerra LaPlant
CM - Jayna Halley
Carlinville - Marlee Whitler
* Class 2A O'Fallon Sectional - Edwardsville, O'Fallon, Triad teams
Alton - Addison Kenney
Some of the area boys golfers at area sectionals today include:
* Class 1A Effingham Sectional - Marquette, Litchfield, Father McGivney teams
Carlinville - Colin Pope
Staunton - Preston Denney, Luke DeWitt
Hillsboro - Colton Weiss, Tycen Thacker
Mt. Olive - Blake Dickerson
* Class 2A Waterloo Sectional - Highland, Triad, Chatham teams
CM Eagles - Manny Silva, Zach Fitzgerald, Connor Wells, Sam Buckley, Matt Lyman
Roxana - Nick Cotter
EAWR - Timothy Melton
Jersey - Logan Huitt
* Class 3A O'Fallon Sectional - Edwardsville, O'Fallon, Alton teams
