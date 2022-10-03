golf4.jpg

Boys & girls golf Sectionals

The boys and girls golf sectionals are being held today around the region.  There's plenty of RiverBend golfers at the area sectionals.  The Marquette Explorers boys and girls teams won regional titles last week advancing to the sectional round.  The Alton Redbirds boys golf team also qualified for the Class 3A O'Fallon Sectional.

Some of the girls golfers at sectionals today include:

* Class 1A Salem Sectional - Marquette Explorers, Highland, Father McGivney teams 

Roxana - Ava Strohmeier, Reagan Lynn 

Jersey - Bria Tuttle, Jerra LaPlant

CM - Jayna Halley

Carlinville - Marlee Whitler

* Class 2A O'Fallon Sectional - Edwardsville, O'Fallon, Triad teams

Alton - Addison Kenney

Some of the area boys golfers at area sectionals today include:

* Class 1A Effingham Sectional - Marquette, Litchfield, Father McGivney teams

Carlinville - Colin Pope

Staunton - Preston Denney, Luke DeWitt

Hillsboro - Colton Weiss, Tycen Thacker

Mt. Olive - Blake Dickerson

* Class 2A Waterloo Sectional - Highland, Triad, Chatham teams

CM Eagles - Manny Silva, Zach Fitzgerald, Connor Wells, Sam Buckley, Matt Lyman

Roxana - Nick Cotter

EAWR - Timothy Melton

Jersey - Logan Huitt

* Class 3A O'Fallon Sectional - Edwardsville, O'Fallon, Alton teams

