Boys & girls golf sectionals teed off on Monday
(GIRLS)
The Marquette Lady Explorers finished 2nd at the Class 1A Waterloo Sectional Monday to qualify for the state finals this weekend in Decatur. Mt. Carmel won the team title with a 311 score while Marquette finished at 325. Explorers senior Gracie Piar won the sectional championship with a 2-under par 70. Marquette also counted scores from Audrey Cain (79), Lilly Montague (87), and Clancy Maag (89).
Class 1A Waterloo Sectional
> State cut was 88
Roxana Shells - Ava Strohmeier (123), Sydney Watts(112), Reagan Lynn (98)
Jersey Panthers - Bria Tuttle (101), Madi Darr (103), Jerra LaPlant (104)
Carrollton Hawks - Emma Kallal (109)
Father McGivney's Ellie Hyten (87) advanced to the 1A state finals.
Class 2A Washington Sectional
> State cut was 80
Alton Redbirds - Addison Kenney (88), Josie Giertz (92)
O'Fallon girls team won the team title led by sectional champion Maddie Vanderheyden (69).
(BOYS)
Class 1A McLeansboro Sectional - @ Mt. Vernon
> State cut was 79
Marquette boys team finished 11th at the sectional. Marquette was led by Aidan O'Keefe (84), Mike Wilson (86), and William Schwartz (89).
Metro East's Antonio Ybarra (78) & Father McGivney's Joey Hyten (78) both advanced to state finals.
The Vandalia Vandals finished 3rd to advance to state led by sectional champion Chase Laack (72).
Class 2A Effingham Sectional
> State cut was 79
CM Eagles - Sam Buckley (105), Jake Cheatham (95), Connor Wells (95)
EAWR Oilers - Carson Reef (86), CJ Mullaney (101)
Jersey Panthers boys team finished 11th at the sectional.
Jersey's Mason Seymour (78) advanced to the state finals.
Breese Mater Dei won the sectional title.
Class 3A Lockport Sectional - @ Morris
> State cut was 75
Alton Redbirds - Sam Ottwell (81), Alex Siatos (85)
