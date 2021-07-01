Registration for the 2021 Biz Dash 5K presented by World Wide Technology is now available at stlbizdash.com. Known as St. Louis’ Healthiest Happy Hour, the live event takes place at Ballpark Village on the Together Credit Union Plaza on Thursday, Sept. 2. The Biz Dash is the perfect opportunity for St. Louis area businesses to bring employees together to promote a healthy, active lifestyle, while having a fun night with friends and colleagues. Companies and individuals can also participate in the event virtually between Sept. 2 and 5.
The cost for the live event is $35 per participant through Aug. 10 and $40 from Aug. 11 through Aug. 25 when company team and individual registration will close. For the virtual event, the cost is $43 through Aug. 10 and $48 from Aug. 11 through Aug. 25. The virtual price includes shipping. The registration fee includes a signature soft-style t-shirt, participant finisher medal, complimentary post-race beverage (redeemable at Ballpark Village), race bib, timing strip and live entertainment.
“We look forward to bringing businesses and individuals in the region back together to celebrate our community,” said Chris Roseman, vice president of the St. Louis Sports Commission. “The Biz Dash continues to be a great wellness and team building event with a little friendly competition, whether a company chooses to participate in-person or virtually.”
Runners and walkers of all levels are encouraged to participate on their company team. Companies may register an unlimited number of employees. If your organization is not participating, you can register as an individual on the St. Louis Sports Foundation team and enjoy this one-of-a-kind event.
Each participating company will have the opportunity to customize its preferred payment method including absorbing employee registration costs, covering a percentage of each registration, or having employees pay their own entry fee.
“We are thrilled to host the live return of the Biz Dash to Ballpark Village in 2021,” said Mike LaMartina, chief operating officer of Ballpark Village. “Since it began at Ballpark Village in 2016, the event has grown in popularity and attendance each year, and we are honored to welcome it back while providing a turn-key experience for an event of this scale, with room to continue to grow. We look forward to showcasing everything Ballpark Village has to offer in our dynamic mix of amenities and uses across the neighborhood while also hosting a great event, that highlights the important work of the St. Louis Sports Commission.”
SPONSORSHIP AND TEAM STARTER PACKS
The Biz Dash would not be possible without the generous support of its sponsors. To join World Wide Technology, Spire, Bally Sports Midwest, HBM Holdings, First Bank and Advanced Technology Group as sponsors of the 2021 Biz Dash, call Tom Dolan at 314-345-5111 or email tdolan@stlsports.org.
Team Starter Packs featuring discounted race entries are available for companies to purchase for both the in-person and virtual events by visiting stlbizdash.com. More details on food and beverage options will be announced soon.
BIZ DASH PROCEEDS
The Biz Dash 5K benefits the St. Louis Sports Foundation, the St. Louis Sports Commission’s 501(c)(3) charitable affiliate. Through its Foundation, the Sports Commission implements programs that promote sportsmanship in the community and foster a culture of kindness, respect, civility and selflessness. The Foundation also serves as the umbrella organization for the Sports Commission’s Olympic Legacy initiative, which aims to positively impact St. Louis through its opportunities as an Olympic City. To learn more about the St. Louis Sports Foundation, visit sportsmanship.org.
BIZ DASH 5K EVENT SCHEDULE
5 p.m. – Spire Team Village Opens at Ballpark Village
6 p.m. – Biz Dash Welcome & Pre-Race Awards (T-Shirt Contest)
7 p.m. – Biz Dash 5K presented by World Wide Technology
8:15 p.m. – Bally Sports Midwest Awards Ceremony
9 p.m. – Spire Team Village Closes
The Biz Dash 5K is produced by the St. Louis Sports Commission. For more information on the event, visit stlbizdash.com.