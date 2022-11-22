radio3.jpg

Big-Z sports broadcast schedule

-0-

TUE - 11/22

6:00 - EAWR Oilers vs. Southwestern Piasa Birds - boys bb

@ Roxana bb tourney

-0-

WED - 11/23

6:00 - Marquette Explorers vs. Jerseyville Panthers - boys bb

7:30 - CM Eagles vs. Roxana Shells - boys bb

@ Roxana bb tourney

-0-

FRI - 11/25

8:00 - Lindenwood @ Illinois - basketball

> Pregame at 7 pm

-0-

SAT - 11/26

2:30 - Illinois @ Northwestern - football

> Pregame at 1:30

-0-

*Big-Z sports* - 107.1 FM, 1570 AM (WBGZ)

Streaming >> advantagenews.com

-0-