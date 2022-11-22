Big-Z sports broadcast schedule
-0-
TUE - 11/22
6:00 - EAWR Oilers vs. Southwestern Piasa Birds - boys bb
@ Roxana bb tourney
-0-
WED - 11/23
6:00 - Marquette Explorers vs. Jerseyville Panthers - boys bb
7:30 - CM Eagles vs. Roxana Shells - boys bb
@ Roxana bb tourney
-0-
FRI - 11/25
8:00 - Lindenwood @ Illinois - basketball
> Pregame at 7 pm
-0-
SAT - 11/26
2:30 - Illinois @ Northwestern - football
> Pregame at 1:30
-0-
*Big-Z sports* - 107.1 FM, 1570 AM (WBGZ)
Streaming >> advantagenews.com
-0-