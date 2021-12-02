basketball14.jpg.jpeg

ACC/Big Ten Challenge - college basketball

Big Ten wins series, 8-6

MON --

Illinois 82, Notre Dame 72

Kofi Cockburn - 28 pts, Alfonso Plummer - 21 pts

Illinois basketball head coach Brad Underwood:

Iowa 75, Virginia 74 

TUE --

Rutgers 74, Clemson 64

Ohio State 71, (#1) Duke 66

(#2) Purdue 93, Florida State 65

Minnesota 54, Pitt 53

Syracuse 112, Indiana 110 (2-OT's)

Wake Forest 77, Northwestern 73 (OT)

WED --

Wisconsin 70, Georgia Tech 66

Michigan State 73, Louisville 64

Miami 63, Penn State 58

North Carolina 72, Michigan 51

NC State 104, Nebraska 100 (4-OT's)

Virginia Tech 62, Maryland 58

* Big Ten wins for Illinois, Iowa, Rutgers, Ohio State, Minnesota, Purdue, Wisconsin and Michigan State.

