ACC/Big Ten Challenge - college basketball
Big Ten wins series, 8-6
MON --
Illinois 82, Notre Dame 72
Kofi Cockburn - 28 pts, Alfonso Plummer - 21 pts
Illinois basketball head coach Brad Underwood:
Iowa 75, Virginia 74
TUE --
Rutgers 74, Clemson 64
Ohio State 71, (#1) Duke 66
(#2) Purdue 93, Florida State 65
Minnesota 54, Pitt 53
Syracuse 112, Indiana 110 (2-OT's)
Wake Forest 77, Northwestern 73 (OT)
WED --
Wisconsin 70, Georgia Tech 66
Michigan State 73, Louisville 64
Miami 63, Penn State 58
North Carolina 72, Michigan 51
NC State 104, Nebraska 100 (4-OT's)
Virginia Tech 62, Maryland 58
* Big Ten wins for Illinois, Iowa, Rutgers, Ohio State, Minnesota, Purdue, Wisconsin and Michigan State.
