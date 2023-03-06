bigten2.jpg

Big Ten men's basketball tournament

-0-

The Big Ten men's basketball tournament begins this week in Chicago.  It runs Wednesday through Sunday at the United Center.  Illinois is the #7 seed in the tourney and will face #10 seed Penn State in the 2nd round on Thursday (5:30 pm).  

-0-

1st round - WED:

5:30 pm - (12) Wisconsin vs. (13) Ohio State

8:15 pm - (11) Nebraska vs. (14) Minnesota

-0-

2nd round - THU:

11:00 am - (8) Michigan vs. (9) Rutgers

1:45 pm - (5) Iowa vs. TBA 

5:30 pm - (7) Illinois vs. (10) Penn State

8:15 pm - (6) Maryland vs. TBA

-0-

Quarterfinals - FRI:

11:00 am - (1) Purdue vs. TBA

1:45 pm - (4) Michigan State vs. TBA

5:30 pm - (2) Northwestern vs. TBA

8:15 pm - (3) Indiana vs. TBA

-0-

Semifinals - SAT

Title game - SUN

-0-