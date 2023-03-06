Big Ten men's basketball tournament
The Big Ten men's basketball tournament begins this week in Chicago. It runs Wednesday through Sunday at the United Center. Illinois is the #7 seed in the tourney and will face #10 seed Penn State in the 2nd round on Thursday (5:30 pm).
1st round - WED:
5:30 pm - (12) Wisconsin vs. (13) Ohio State
8:15 pm - (11) Nebraska vs. (14) Minnesota
2nd round - THU:
11:00 am - (8) Michigan vs. (9) Rutgers
1:45 pm - (5) Iowa vs. TBA
5:30 pm - (7) Illinois vs. (10) Penn State
8:15 pm - (6) Maryland vs. TBA
Quarterfinals - FRI:
11:00 am - (1) Purdue vs. TBA
1:45 pm - (4) Michigan State vs. TBA
5:30 pm - (2) Northwestern vs. TBA
8:15 pm - (3) Indiana vs. TBA
Semifinals - SAT
Title game - SUN
