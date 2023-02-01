basketball12.jpg

Illinois defeats Nebraska

-0-

The Illinois Fighting Illini beat the Nebraska Cornhuskers, 72-56 last night (TUE) at State Farm Center in Champaign.  It was a struggle for most of the night for the Fighting Illini before pulling away from the Huskers late in the game.  Illinois led 38-37 at halftime -- and went on to outscore Nebraska, 34-to-19 in the second half.

Illinois (16-6, 7-4 Big Ten) - Matthew Mayer - 16 pts

Nebraska (10-13, 3-9 Big Ten) - Sam Griesel - 21 pts

-0-

> Illinois head coach Brad Underwood:

underwood1.mp3

underwood2.mp3

-0-

Other Big Ten basketball - TUE

Iowa 86, Northwestern 70

Maryland 66, Indiana 55

-0-

Tonight in the conference (WED)

Penn State @ (1) Purdue

Minnesota @ Rutgers

-0-

THU games 

Michigan @ Northwestern 

Wisconsin @ Ohio State 

-0-