Illinois defeats Nebraska
The Illinois Fighting Illini beat the Nebraska Cornhuskers, 72-56 last night (TUE) at State Farm Center in Champaign. It was a struggle for most of the night for the Fighting Illini before pulling away from the Huskers late in the game. Illinois led 38-37 at halftime -- and went on to outscore Nebraska, 34-to-19 in the second half.
Illinois (16-6, 7-4 Big Ten) - Matthew Mayer - 16 pts
Nebraska (10-13, 3-9 Big Ten) - Sam Griesel - 21 pts
> Illinois head coach Brad Underwood:
Other Big Ten basketball - TUE
Iowa 86, Northwestern 70
Maryland 66, Indiana 55
Tonight in the conference (WED)
Penn State @ (1) Purdue
Minnesota @ Rutgers
THU games
Michigan @ Northwestern
Wisconsin @ Ohio State
