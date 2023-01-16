basketball17.jpg

Illinois back in action today on the road in Big Ten basketball

The Illinois Fighting Illini play at Minnesota today at 5 pm here on the Big-Z, 107.1 FM.  The pregame show begins at 4 pm on WBGZ-Alton.  Illinois starts the week with a mark of 12-and-5 overall and 3-and-3 in the Big Ten.  Minnesota stands at 7-and-8 overall and 1-and-4 in the conference.

Elsewhere in the Big Ten today:

Purdue @ Michigan State

Big Ten standings:

Purdue - 5-1

Rutgers - 5-2

Michigan - 4-2

Michigan St - 4-2

Iowa  --  4-3

> 4 teams at 3-3:  ILLINOIS, Wisconsin, Penn State, Northwestern 

> 3 teams at 2-4:  Indiana, Ohio State, Maryland 

Nebraska - 2-5

Minnesota - 1-4

