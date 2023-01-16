Illinois back in action today on the road in Big Ten basketball
The Illinois Fighting Illini play at Minnesota today at 5 pm here on the Big-Z, 107.1 FM. The pregame show begins at 4 pm on WBGZ-Alton. Illinois starts the week with a mark of 12-and-5 overall and 3-and-3 in the Big Ten. Minnesota stands at 7-and-8 overall and 1-and-4 in the conference.
Elsewhere in the Big Ten today:
Purdue @ Michigan State
Big Ten standings:
Purdue - 5-1
Rutgers - 5-2
Michigan - 4-2
Michigan St - 4-2
Iowa -- 4-3
> 4 teams at 3-3: ILLINOIS, Wisconsin, Penn State, Northwestern
> 3 teams at 2-4: Indiana, Ohio State, Maryland
Nebraska - 2-5
Minnesota - 1-4
