College football

The 2022 college football season kicks off in a big way over the holiday weekend.  More than 80 games will kickoff over the next 5 days - Thursday thru Monday.  

Tonight's (THU) schedule includes:

7:00 - Louisiana Tech @ Missouri

7:00 - Penn State @ Purdue

7:00 - Eastern Illinois @ Northern Illinois

8:00 - New Mexico State @ Minnesota

FRI games:

7:00 - Illinois @ Indiana - Big-Z, 107.1 FM & 1570 AM 

6:00 - Western Michigan @ Michigan State

SAT games include:

11:00 - Colorado State @ (8) Michigan

2:30 - (11) Oregon @ (3) Georgia

2:30 - UTEP @ (9) Oklahoma

6:00 - Illinois State @ (18) Wisconsin

6:30 - Utah State @ (1) Alabama

6:30 - (5) Notre Dame @ (2) Ohio State

SUN game: 6:30 - Florida State @ LSU

MON game: 7:00 - (4) Clemson @ Georgia Tech

