College football
-0-
The 2022 college football season kicks off in a big way over the holiday weekend. More than 80 games will kickoff over the next 5 days - Thursday thru Monday.
Tonight's (THU) schedule includes:
7:00 - Louisiana Tech @ Missouri
7:00 - Penn State @ Purdue
7:00 - Eastern Illinois @ Northern Illinois
8:00 - New Mexico State @ Minnesota
-0-
FRI games:
7:00 - Illinois @ Indiana - Big-Z, 107.1 FM & 1570 AM
6:00 - Western Michigan @ Michigan State
-0-
SAT games include:
11:00 - Colorado State @ (8) Michigan
2:30 - (11) Oregon @ (3) Georgia
2:30 - UTEP @ (9) Oklahoma
6:00 - Illinois State @ (18) Wisconsin
6:30 - Utah State @ (1) Alabama
6:30 - (5) Notre Dame @ (2) Ohio State
-0-
SUN game: 6:30 - Florida State @ LSU
MON game: 7:00 - (4) Clemson @ Georgia Tech
-0-