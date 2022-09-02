College football
-0-
The 2022 college football season kicks off in a big way over the holiday weekend. More than 80 games will kickoff over the next 5 days - Thursday thru Monday.
We have Illinois Fighting Illini football on the Big-Z tonight (FRI) in their Big Ten Conference opener at Indiana.
Illinois @ Indiana - Big-Z - 107.1 FM, 1570 AM
6 pm - pregame
7 pm - kickoff
-0-
THU night football:
Missouri 52, Louisiana Tech 24
Penn State 35, Purdue 31
Northern Illinois 34, Eastern Illinois 27
Minnesota 38, New Mexico State 0
-0-
SAT games include:
11:00 - Colorado State @ (8) Michigan
2:30 - (11) Oregon @ (3) Georgia
2:30 - UTEP @ (9) Oklahoma
6:00 - Illinois State @ (18) Wisconsin
6:30 - Utah State @ (1) Alabama
6:30 - (5) Notre Dame @ (2) Ohio State
-0-
SUN game: 6:30 - Florida State @ LSU
MON game: 7:00 - (4) Clemson @ Georgia Tech
-0-