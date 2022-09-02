football7.jpg

College football

-0-

The 2022 college football season kicks off in a big way over the holiday weekend.  More than 80 games will kickoff over the next 5 days - Thursday thru Monday.  

We have Illinois Fighting Illini football on the Big-Z tonight (FRI) in their Big Ten Conference opener at Indiana.

Illinois @ Indiana - Big-Z - 107.1 FM, 1570 AM

6 pm - pregame

7 pm - kickoff

-0-

THU night football:

Missouri 52, Louisiana Tech 24

Penn State 35, Purdue 31

Northern Illinois 34, Eastern Illinois 27

Minnesota 38, New Mexico State 0

-0-

SAT games include:

11:00 - Colorado State @ (8) Michigan

2:30 - (11) Oregon @ (3) Georgia

2:30 - UTEP @ (9) Oklahoma

6:00 - Illinois State @ (18) Wisconsin

6:30 - Utah State @ (1) Alabama

6:30 - (5) Notre Dame @ (2) Ohio State

-0-

SUN game: 6:30 - Florida State @ LSU

MON game: 7:00 - (4) Clemson @ Georgia Tech

-0-