> Baseball report <
-0-
NCBA
National Club Baseball Association - Division 1 World Series
@ Gordon Moore Park
Today's (WED) schedule --
2:45 pm - Virginia Tech vs. WI-Whitewater
7:00 pm - Penn State vs. Florida State
* Championship game - THU, 7 pm
_
TUE scores --
Virginia Tech 9, WI-Whitewater 0
Florida State 9, Penn State 6
-0-
Senior Legion
Alton Post 126 opened the 2023 summer baseball season with a doubleheader sweep in Missouri. Alton beat Elsberry Post 226, 8-3 and 7-5.
> Game 1 - Alton outhit Elsberry, 10-5
Logan Bogard - 3-4, RBI
Hayden Sherman - 2-4, RBI
WP - Max Ontis
> Game 2 - Alton - 4 hits
Caden Laslie - 1-3, RBI
2 runs each: Logan Bogard, Hayden Garner, Charlie Fahnestock
WP - Lucas Moore
-0-