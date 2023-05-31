baseball22.jpg

> Baseball report < 

-0-

NCBA

National Club Baseball Association - Division 1 World Series

@ Gordon Moore Park

Today's (WED) schedule --

2:45 pm - Virginia Tech vs. WI-Whitewater 

7:00 pm - Penn State vs. Florida State

* Championship game - THU, 7 pm

_

TUE scores --

Virginia Tech 9, WI-Whitewater 0

Florida State 9, Penn State 6

-0-

Senior Legion

Alton Post 126 opened the 2023 summer baseball season with a doubleheader sweep in Missouri.  Alton beat Elsberry Post 226, 8-3 and 7-5. 

> Game 1 - Alton outhit Elsberry, 10-5

Logan Bogard - 3-4, RBI

Hayden Sherman - 2-4, RBI

WP - Max Ontis

> Game 2 - Alton - 4 hits

Caden Laslie - 1-3, RBI

2 runs each: Logan Bogard, Hayden Garner, Charlie Fahnestock

WP - Lucas Moore

-0-