> Baseball report < 

NCBA

National Club Baseball Association - Division 1 World Series

@ Gordon Moore Park

* Championship game - tonight (THU), 7 pm * 

Penn State vs. Wisconsin-Whitewater

WED semifinals --

WI-Whitewater 12, Virginia Tech 8  

Penn State 6, Florida State 2

Senior Legion

Alton Post 126 opened the 2023 summer baseball season with a doubleheader sweep in Missouri.  Alton beat Elsberry Post 226, 8-3 and 7-5. 

> Game 1 - Alton outhit Elsberry, 10-5

Logan Bogard - 3-4, RBI

Hayden Sherman - 2-4, RBI

WP - Max Ontis

> Game 2 - Alton - 4 hits

Caden Laslie - 1-3, 2-RBI's

2 runs each: Logan Bogard, Hayden Garner, Charlie Fahnestock

WP - Lucas Moore

