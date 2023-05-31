> Baseball report <
NCBA
National Club Baseball Association - Division 1 World Series
@ Gordon Moore Park
* Championship game - tonight (THU), 7 pm *
Penn State vs. Wisconsin-Whitewater
WED semifinals --
WI-Whitewater 12, Virginia Tech 8
Penn State 6, Florida State 2
Senior Legion
Alton Post 126 opened the 2023 summer baseball season with a doubleheader sweep in Missouri. Alton beat Elsberry Post 226, 8-3 and 7-5.
> Game 1 - Alton outhit Elsberry, 10-5
Logan Bogard - 3-4, RBI
Hayden Sherman - 2-4, RBI
WP - Max Ontis
> Game 2 - Alton - 4 hits
Caden Laslie - 1-3, 2-RBI's
2 runs each: Logan Bogard, Hayden Garner, Charlie Fahnestock
WP - Lucas Moore
